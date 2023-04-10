Craft 387 closes in Plainview

Craft 387 Bistro & Bar, part of the Long Island-based RestStar Hospitality Group, has closed in Plainview. Partner Eric Machado said that “holding the restaurant open during COVID depleted the funds available. With rising labor and food costs along with rents increasing we felt that we should focus on our other locations.”

RestStar’s current focus, he said, is on its MB Ramen brand, which opened in Huntington in 2018 and expanded, last year, to Port Washington.

Located in Plainview Centre, on South Oyster Bay Road, Craft 387 opened in 2019, replacing an earlier RestStar spot, Brasserie Cassis, that had been there since 2007.

Brasserie Cassis, like its older sibling in Huntington, Bistro Cassis, went hard on the French brasserie concept, from its absinthe fountain and Moulin Rouge posters to the menu featuring escargots and salad aux lardons. Craft was modern American, with a global menu and striking décor that featured giant photos of celebrities’ eyes.

Gift certificates from Craft 387 will be honored at RestStar’s Bistro Cassis and Cafe Buenos Aires in Huntington and La Petite Framboise in Port Washington.