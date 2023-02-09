Crumbl Cookies opening first Long Island location, in Levittown

Crumbl, a cookie chain put on the map by foodies posting taste tests on TikTok and Instagram, is set to open its first Long Island location on Friday in Levittown’s Nassau Mall.

Co-owners and friends Lori Rung and Tara Costa are bringing the chain's multi-packs of cookies in identifiable pink boxes to the Island via an open-kitchen concept where you can see bakers making dough and baking cookies right in front of you.

For the uninitiated, Crumbl Cookies is different from other over-the-top, stuffed cookies that we’ve seen take over Long Island in recent years. These are mainly flat, 5-inch cookies coated with frostings like chocolate fudge, melted white chips and lemon cheesecake, and topped with sprinkles, caramel and peanut drizzles, crumbles, fruits, candies and more.

Crumbl offers a rotating four flavors each week, with its signature chocolate chip and pink sugar (a vanilla sugar cookie with pink almond frosting) cookies being menu mainstays. The chain has a roster of more than 200 options — specialties include cookies and cream, s’mores, Key lime pie, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake and galaxy brownie.

Cookies go for $5 apiece; new weekly flavors drop on TikTok and Instagram at 8 p.m. on Sundays. Come Feb. 15, the shop’s goods will become available for delivery through its website and app.

Rung and Costa, who are also partners in Orange Theory Fitness locations in Connecticut, and Costa, who was a contestant on NBC's "The Biggest Loser," plan on opening two additional Nassau locations. The chain’s first Suffolk location, in Smithtown, is slated to open this fall by separate operators.

Crumbl was first started by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley in Logan, Utah in 2017. Today, there are more than 500 locations nationwide.

Crumbl, 3511 Hempstead Tpke., in Levittown; open Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to midnight. More info: 516-421-7111, curmblcookies.com.