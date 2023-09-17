Crumbl Cookies opens in Massapequa

Massapequa is the latest Long Island location of Crumbl Cookies, the jumbo cookie chain that started in Utah and now has over 800 locations nationwide including Levittown and Port Washington. Another is headed for Smithtown later this year.

Crumbl's cookies have garnered a lot of hype in the sweets space on social media. The oversize cookies come in classic and unique flavors that are not too sweet, and feel indulgent. The Massapequa store looks identical to its sister locations — a spare pink and white space with an open kitchen and self-ordering kiosks — and offers a weekly rotation of six flavors. New cookie drops are announced on Sundays at 8 p.m. on the brand’s social media pages, including Instagram.

In Massapequa, opening flavors included Crumbl’s original chocolate chip, s'mores, fluffy Key lime pie, chocolate cupcake (a vanilla cookie topped with chocolate frosting), the cakey apple cider muffin, strawberry milkshake topped with a Pirouline cookie, and sea salt toffee. Two bonus cookies — red velvet cupcake and semisweet chocolate chunk — rounded out the new shop’s offerings.

Other flavors in the shop’s rotation will include fan faves like chocolate peanut butter, Rice Krispie, pink frosted sugar, double chocolate chip and Funfetti. Rotating specialty flavors include cornbread, cookies and cream, peppermint bark, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake and more. All are served in signature pink boxes.

Delivery, curbside pick up and nationwide shipping options are available on the Crumbl app, as well as a cookie tracker, which helps keep tabs on favorites and offers feedback on new flavors. Cookies are $5 each, six for $24.98, and party boxes of a dozen for $42.

Crumbl Cookies, 5500 Sunrise Hwy. Massapequa, 516-905-2396, crumblcookies.com. Open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 8 a.m.-midnight. Closed Sunday.