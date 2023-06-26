Crumbl Cookies opens second Long Island location, in Port Washington

On Sundays at 8 p.m., true cookie aficionados can be found on social media awaiting word of the weekly flavor drops at Crumbl Cookies. A social media phenomenon that began in Utah, Crumbl's cookies have garnered a lot of hype in the sweet space. They are jumbo-sized, unique in flavor (not too sweet) and feel indulgent. Now Port Washington locals can join the Sunday night ritual, as Crumbl has opened in the Soundview Marketplace; its first Long Island location opened earlier this year in Levittown.

The Port Washington store opened featuring six cookies including Crumbl’s original chocolate chip, chocolate peanut butter, Rice Krispie, pink frosted sugar, double chocolate chip and funfetti. Rotating specialty flavors include cornbread, cookies and cream, s'mores, Key lime pie, peppermint bark, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake and more. All are served in signature pink boxes.

Founded as a stand-alone store in 2017 by Utah cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl has grown to a franchised giant with more than 800 national locations, plus two stores in Canada, beginning the cookie brand’s march toward global domination. The Port Washington store is owned by locals, two of whom — Austin Dickens and David Del Rio — met in culinary school and moved to Port Washington in 2016. They met their third partner, Mai Pham, an entrepreneur in search of like-minded partners, in 2022.

Delivery, curbside pick up, and nationwide shipping options are available on the Crumbl app, as well as a cookie tracker, which helps keep tabs on favorites and offer feedback on new flavors. Cookies are $5 each, with party boxes of 12 running $42.

Crumbl Cookies, 20 Soundview Marketplace, Port Washington, 516-373-2770, crumblcookies.com. Open Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight. Closed Sunday.