Dirty Taco & Tequila opens in Smithtown

By the time you sit down at Dirty Taco's newest location in Smithtown, you might have already drank your weight in watermelon juice and memorized the entire Sublime discography. Waits were in the two-hour range opening weekend. Patrons spilled out from the open air patio into the shopping center, sipping drinks and taking sideways glances at the host stand.

With five locations (and another in Port Washington to come later this summer), the local outfit owned by the Cataldo family has built a strong following. The sprawling, airy building is its first on the North Shore, and the biggest (and cheekiest) effort to date. One could write a stand-up comedy sketch just walking around the rooms looking at the signs. Many feature celebrities like Chris Rock and Joe Biden. A mirror reads, "Once upon a time there was someone who really needed a margarita. It was me! The end."

The flavors are so sweet they're almost like candy, but the variety of these Los Angeles style fusion tacos is quite astounding: Vietnamese shrimp, Teriyaki salmon, kung pao chicken. Anything flies on a flour tortilla.

Of course some are more successful than others, a clear favorite being the Korean short rib quesadilla ($14.56). The finely shredded meat didn't have any of the funky heat you'd find at a Korean restaurant. But packed between the three-cheese blend and its crispy tortillas, it worked. What also worked: The spicy chipotle margarita garnished with a pineapple and the watermelon basil margarita (both $13.52) tasted of fresh juice rather than mixers. They went down, perhaps a little too easily.

Dirty Taco + Tequila, 716 Smithtown Bypass, Smithtown, 631-352-2202, dirtytacoandtequila.com. Open 4-10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.