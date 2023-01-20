Dos Toros Taqueria opens first Long Island location, in New Hyde Park

It was 13 years ago that California brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer opened their first Dos Toros Taqueria, featuring San Francisco’s iconic Mission-style tacos and burritos, just off Union Square in New York City. This month, Dos Toros opened its first Long Island taqueria in New Hyde Park. With 18 locations across New York and New Jersey, this new location marks the brand’s 19th restaurant.

For the uninitiated, Dos Toros draws inspiration from the Bay Area’s supersize Mission-style burritos, which are known for their steamed flour tortillas, melted cheese and the capacity to hold a hefty smorgasbord of fresh ingredients within, ranging from rice and beans to pickled red onions to guacamole. The tacos — made from steamed corn tortillas, cheese and a choice of fillings — are equally popular.

Everything at Dos Toros is made daily from scratch, from the chunky guac to the trio of hot sauces (mild smokey, medium verde, hot habanero) to the excellent, sturdy chips. The restaurant’s offerings — burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads, and bowls — are customizable, and meats are antibiotic-free.

After joining the fast-casual assembly line, diners pick their vessel and main — carne asada, adobo-marinated chicken, pork carnitas, Impossible ground beef, rice and beans, or even sweet potatoes — pile on some toppings like pico de gallo, sautéed onions and peppers, or corn salsa, and dig in. Throw in nachos made with house-fried chips, queso and choice of toppings. Wash it all down with Mexican beers (Tecate, Corona, Pacifico) and Ahora Spiked Seltzers. Mexican Coke and Jarritos sodas pair just as beautifully. Taco pricing starts at $3.90, burritos and bowls start at $7.79, and salads at $9.29. Portions are generous.

"To us, food equals community," Leo Kremer said. "We wanted to create a space with a vibey, welcoming setting where our guests can enjoy the food we grew up on."

Dos Toros Taqueria, 1624 Marcus Avenue, New Hyde Park; open Sunday — Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; 516-834-1920, dostoros.com