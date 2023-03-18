Flora's Pizza Cafe opens in Syosset

Anyone who has frequented Felice’s growing empire has likely met “Elvis” in their travels. Ervis Xhelaj (aka Elvis) was general manager of Italian chain's Manhattan locations before opening its first Long Island spot in Roslyn last year. Now, Elvis and his wife Gabriella, who moved out to Farmingdale during the pandemic, have opened Flora’s Pizza Café, their own cozy Italian spot named for Gabriella's grandmother, in Syosset.

With roughly 24 seats, the former pizzeria space already boasted the ovens Xhelaj needed to bring his dream to life. After gutting the interior, the pair added wainscoting around the perimeter, chose a deep taupe for the walls and Gabriella created original artwork for the walls. Regardless of the enticing slices behind glass at the counter, the intimate space is about the service, and the composed dishes, rather than just good take-away pizza and garlic knots.

Flora’s menu is robust. Starters include arancini — moist, saffron rice balls stuffed with zucchini, green peas and mozzarella; fried artichokes and meatballs. On the lighter side, salads range from mixed greens with a Dijon dressing to a more classic Caprese. Most pastas are made fresh, and the pillow-soft gnocchi with organic pesto is a creamy bowl of basil and arugula heaven. The cacio e pepe made with fresh spaghetti is another standout. Other pastas include paccheri (in pink sauce with burrata), a pappardelle Bolognese, mushroom tagliatelle and linguine with clams.

Honey pepperoni pizza topped with ricotta and homemade spicy honey at Flora's Pizza Cafe in Syosset. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

Pizzas occupy another whole page and a half of the menu, with Margherita and pepperoni varieties alongside more playful choices like a colorful red, pink and pesto sauce version called La Colorata. There's a Diavola with spicy soppressata and Calabrian pepperoncini. If you’re still hungry, entrees include crispy chicken Milanese, grilled salmon or cod and a short rib burger with Taleggio. Starters range from $12- $17; pizza slices start at $3.50; pies at $15; and pastas and entrees from $19 — $38.

Wine selections include house Italian reds and whites, plus a rosé from France. Beer and light cocktails like Negronis and Aperol Spritzes are also being served. For dessert, silky tartufos (classic, hazelnut and pistachio) are coated with rich cocoa powder rather than a hard chocolate shell.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Flora’s Pizza Café, 637 Jericho Tpke., Syosset; open Tuesday — Saturday 11 a.m. — 10 p.m., Sunday — Monday 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.; 516-490-4290, floraspizzacafe.com.