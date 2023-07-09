Things to DoFeedMeFood and Drink

Blé Cafe & Bakery opens in Port Washington 

A selection of Greek pastries at Blé, a bakery-cafe in Port Washington on July 5, 2023. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

Blé is French for “wheat,” and that grain lies at the heart of the menu at this new Port Washington cafe-bakery.

Blé Cafe & Bakery sprawls over two addresses — 63 and 65 Main St. — in the corner building that housed Yamaguchi before it was damaged by fire in 2013. The urbane design dispels any memories of the sushi bar or of the AT&T store that adjoined it. Half of the store is given over to a vast counter where pastries, cakes, pies, tarts, breads and grab-and-go sandwiches are displayed. The other half is an airy dining room with table service. In the middle are a communal table and two enormous glass display cases that look like they were built for jewelry but, instead, show off an array of sparkling Greek confections such as baklava, kataifi, walnut cake and loukoumades, along with Italian S cookies, American chocolate chip cookies and much more. There is a full menu of pulled, dripped and shaken coffee drinks.

The dining room has a separate menu featuring breakfast dishes (eggs, French toast, crepes) plus sandwiches and salads.

Owner Theodore Maniatis has had a long career in bakeries, cafes and coffee shops. His partner Maria Kapsokavadis said that Maniatis was a longtime resident of Port Washington and spent three years bringing Blé to fruition.

Blé Cafe & Bakery, 63-65 Main St.,. Port Washington, 516-570-6137, blebakery.us. Open Monday-Thursday 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

