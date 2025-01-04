For Five Coffee opens in Port Washington

After an almost two-year build-out, For Five Coffee on Main Street in Port Washington is now open for business.

Queens-based For Five started as a wholesale coffee roaster. In 2016, the owners opened a cafe in Midtown Manhattan with, the twin goals of testing the retail waters and increasing the name recognition of the wholesale brand, partner George Kalogiannis said. Turned out retail agreed with the company and, over the next eight years, it opened more branches in New York (Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and Long Island), the Washington D.C. area, Boston and Cambridge. There are now 17 stand-alone cafés plus partnerships with hotels and other corporate clients.

For Five opened in Manhasset in 2018 and in Garden City in 2022 but, Kalogiannis said, almost from Manhasset’s get-go, patrons from nearby Port Washington began clamoring for one closer to home and with better parking — the new store backs onto a municipal lot.

Inside, the decor is sleek but welcoming, with proper tables and comfortable chairs (and free Wi-Fi). On the beverage front, you’ll find everything from espresso ($3.50) to matcha latte. For Five’s actual coffee bar is a work of sculptural genius. Instead of a big, honking espresso machine that blocks customers’ views of the baristas while they work, the shop uses a Marzocco "Modbar" system wherein the brewing machinery is hidden under the counter. All you see are three elegant chrome espresso spouts rising from the countertop along with two milk steamers and spigots dispensing whole and skim milk. Near the register are taps for both cold brew and raspberry iced tea.

Crafting a cappuccino at at For Five in Port Washington. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

To eat, there’s not only a selection of baked goods (scones, muffins, cookies, pastries, $5 to $8) but also an extensive menu of cooked-to-order breakfast and lunch dishes that range from overnight oatmeal with the works ($14.95) and breakfast sandwiches and burritos ($16.95 to $17.95) to a Greek omelet ($19.95), Mediterranean falafel ($20.95) and spicy vodka rigatoni ($20.95).

For Five Coffee, 24 Main St., Port Washington, 516-226-9944, forfivecoffee.com. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.