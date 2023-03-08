The French Workshop opens third Nassau bakery, in Wantagh

Flour, water, and plenty of butter, have never looked (or smelled) so delicious. The French Workshop’s third Long Island bakery in Wantagh’s Willow Wood Shopping Center joins sister spots in Plainview, Garden City and Bayside. The grand, airy space — a whopping 3,750 square feet — is already buzzing with pastry-loving patrons poring over the expansive, glass case-enclosed confections, waiting on to-go orders, or sipping teas and coffees at marble bistro tables under a wall of sun-drenched windows.

The selections here feel endless, with each more enticing than the one before it. Rows of madeleines, croissants, mille-feuilles, éclairs, danishes, puff pastries, muffins, cupcakes, crème brûlées, profiteroles, pies, cookies and brownies await. Baguettes ($3.25) and breads line the wall behind the display. Croissants ($3.50 and up) and tarts come in both sweet and savory varieties — the former stuffed with chocolate or ham and cheese, the latter topped with fruits or mushrooms and tomatoes. Quintessentially French sandwiches like Croque Monsieurs and Monte Cristos, as well as quiches, are in plentiful supply.

The display ends with a rainbow of macaróns in flavors such as passion fruit, lemon, salted caramel and pistachio. Beyond lies the open kitchen, where patrons can watch their favorite delicacy come to life. Individual portions range from $3.50 — $8, pies and cakes run upward of $35.

On the coffee side, an 8-ounce house blend starts at $1.90, a single espresso at $2.50 and lattes at $3.65 (the Nutella Latte tastes as good as it sounds). A 16-ounce iced cold brew is $3. Packaged specialty coffee is for sale for make-at-home drinkers, as are boxed pies, cakes, cookies, and other gifts for hosts and housewarmings. Owned by the Pantelatos family, the space is chic and fancy, the vibe is casual and inviting, and the food — très magnifique.

The French Workshop, 1187 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh; Open daily 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., 516-240-2433, thefrenchworkshop.com