Frida's Mexican Cuisine opens in Plainview

The new Frida’s Mexican Cuisine, an offshoot of Frida’s Mexican Grill in Seaford, takes over the Craft 387 Bistro spot in the Plainview Shopping Centre. The eatery delivers Mexican and other Latin flavors in a bright, beautifully styled room accented with velvet furnishings in deep orange and chartreuse.

An homage to Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, both kitchens are overseen by chef Francisco Baires, who has been cooking for over 30 years. But it is Frida’s general manager, Marcos Garduno, who keeps things running smoothly — greeting patrons, checking on tables and affably navigating a hungry lunch crowd.

Munch on crispy tortilla chips and mild, chunky salsa while you wait on appetizers that run the gamut from nachos to empanadas to ceviche. If you’re really hungry, order the sampler ($28.95), which includes a bit of everything. Soups feature varieties from Mexican tortilla to Cuban black bean, salads span from taco to Caesar,, and taco protein options include steak, chicken, shrimp, fish and chorizo and come three to an order ($15-20).

"Platos Tipicos" — all served with rice and beans — hail from Mexico and include quesadillas, chimichangas, enchiladas, burritos and flautas. Hearty portions of fajitas, which Garduno calls “'the dish giving diners a little bit of a show,” can be customized. There’s a Poblano mole and Michoacan carnitas, and a 50-year old skirt steak recipe, but other large plates take inspiration from non-Mexican cuisines like a Cuban ropa vieja ($24.95), or shredded beef, and Spanish paella ($34.95) loaded with shrimp, mussels, clams, chorizo and chicken.

A full bar features classic agave cocktails, as well as half- and full pitchers of sangria, margaritas, piña coladas and mojitos ($31-$36). Beer drinkers will appreciate Frida’s ample selection of Mexican cervezas.

Frida’s Mexican Cuisine, 387 South Oyster Bay Rd., Plainview, 516-475-0075, fridasmexcuisine.com. Open Sunday to Thursday 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.