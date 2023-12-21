Friendly's closes in Miller Place

Things to DoFeedMe

The Honey BBQ Chicken Supermelt at Friendly’s. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Marie Elena Martinezmarieelena.martinez@newsday.com@mariesworlds

Miller Place residents won’t have to “save room for ice cream,” anymore, as their local Friendly’s on Route 25A served its last Fribble on Dec. 17.

Friendly’s, founded in 1935 by the Blake Brothers in Springfield, Massachusetts, was originally a stand-alone ice cream shop with double dipped cones costing a mere five cents. “A friendly place for families,” its bright, red signs became a childhood (and parental) oasis for classic sundaes and signature milk shakes. A menu of burgers and comfort food was added as the company grew. But over the past decades, a mixture of financial troubles and changing appetites has pushed one location after another out of business. In the past five years, Long Island Friendly's locations have closed in Levittown, Middle Island, Franklin Square, Syosset and Mineola.

Friendly’s fans can still satisfy their sweet tooth at 11 remaining locations across Nassau and Suffolk: Massapequa Park, East Meadow, Coram, Commack, East Islip, Ronkonkoma, Sayville, Shirley, Stony Brook, Medford and Riverhead. Or, look to the freezer section at supermarkets for Friendly's brand of ice cream.

Calls to Friendly’s corporate offices for comment on the Miller Place closing were not returned.

Marie Elena Martinez

A global freelancer who has checked her suitcase to raise her young daughter on her native Long Island, Marie Elena will always make time for good mezcal, even better tacos and killer conversation. Preferably, in a corner bar seat. She can be found on Instagram at @mariesworldeats.

