New salad bar The Green Fork opens in Long Beach 

The Green Fork is a fast casual salad bar that offers grain bowls and avocado toasts in Long Beach on May 28. Credit: Newsday/Andi Berlin

By Andi Berlin

The Green Fork, which was one of the first make-your-own salad bars to open on Long Island, has kept it small with just one store for the past four years. But now this pioneer in the fast-casual salad space has expanded to the beachside community of Long Beach. 

The store, owned by Kristy Furci, popped up in a small storefront on Park Avenue last month. The small but airy space offers a similar selection of avocado toasts, salads and grain bowls with quinoa or wild rice as her original shop in Babylon. Furci, who founded the concept with her sister Maxine Sterlacci in 2020 said the beachside community was a natural next step. 

“I think Long Beach is a super health-oriented community. There are so many gyms, there's that health store Bob's (Natural Foods) that everybody raves about. They're active, they're walking,” she said.

The space, which used to be Philly Pretzel Factory, had a constant stream of customers on a recent weekday evening, but got salad orders out in about five minutes. With only a few bar stools to sit on, many customers take their food to-go. 

The store boasts a wide selection of fresh produce from local farms, which you're encouraged to order in one of their signature “green bowl” combinations that range from $13 to $16.50. While the price may be a dollar or two more than some other salad chains, the salads pack so many ingredients into the small bowl that it is actually difficult to mix it up. 

The Mediterranean bowl ($14) is a highlight, surprisingly fresh and tasty for a fast food joint, and packed with plump kalamata olives, feta cheese and freshly fried nuggets of falafel. A simple but tasty olive oil and oregano dressing pulls all of the elements together. The ginger miso salad ($15.50) also has a better-than-average Asian dressing that makes the raw spinach sing. 

The Green Fork, 134 E. Park Ave., Long Beach, 516-208-5745, thegreenfork.com. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Hours subject to change.

