Greenport Harbor Brewery in Peconic names Greg Ling new chef

Just in time for pumpkin-picking season, Greenport Harbor Brewery is welcoming a new chef to its on-site restaurant in Peconic.

Greg Ling is one of the most prominent chefs on the North Fork. The Philadelphia native came north to cook at Greenport’s Frisky Oyster and, in 2011, was the opening executive chef at The Riverhead Project. Returning to Greenport in 2013, he ran the kitchen at Main in Stirling Square (now American Beech) and, starting in 2015, Industry Standard. Earlier this year he also assumed the reins at Industry Standard’s sister restaurant, Rocco’s Caddyshack.

Ling’s menus are typically a mash-up of high-low styles, East-West influences and a little self-aware sophomoric humor, and the new one at the brewery ticks all the boxes — and adds beer.

Among starters ($9 to $16) are “Reuben” spring rolls with 2000-Island dressing; wontons made with shrimp and local Peconic escargot; pretzel with Harbor Ale cheese sauce and spicy mustard. Sandwiches ($14 to $18) include chicken shawarma with harissa and yogurt sauce; grilled local fish with roasted peppers, spinach and balsamic; Korean fried chicken with pickled daikon and shredded cabbage as well as burgers and cheesesteaks.

The three “large” plates ($17 to $19) are a roasted Amish chicken poutine with Black Duck Porter gravy; local fish and chips in a Harbor Ale batter and “Damn Damn noodles” with spicy sesame-garlic sauce, greens, fried egg and diner’s choice of pork belly, fried chicken or seitan.

Greenport Harbor Brewery, founded in 2009 by John Liegey and Rich Vandenburgh, got its start in an old firehouse in Greenport Village. When the brewery moved into spacious new Peconic quarters in 2014, a food truck was stationed out front to feed visitors. Last July the restaurant debuted with Vincent Purcell as chef. Ling took over the kitchen early in September.

Greenport Harbor Brewery is at 42155 Main Rd., Peconic, 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com