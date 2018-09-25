Hampton Gyro and Grill opens in Hampton Bays

Hampton Bays is now home to a new Greek spot. Hampton Gyro and Grill, a 2,500-square-foot fast casual restaurant, has moved into the space formerly occupied by Moe’s Southwest Grill in the Tiana Shopping Center. Although the owners are Greek, this is the first Greek restaurant for experienced restaurateur Mike Dzanoucakis and his father, and partner, Bill. “We feel there’s a need for it. I grew up in Queens, where Greek food was available everywhere. Out here,” says the Manorville resident, "there’s nothing really like it."

The fast-casual restaurant, with 60 seats and the option to take out, features Mediterranean favorites like avgolemono (Greek chicken soup with orzo), classic beef and lamb gyros, and souvlaki sandwiches. The menu features plenty of all-American dishes including burgers, wings and mozzarella sticks. Most menu items clock in at under $10; Greek specialties more.

The dining spot will be open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 11:30 a.m.

Hampton Gyro and Grill, 252-1 West Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays, 631-856-4101, hamptongyro.com