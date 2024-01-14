Things to DoFeedMe

Honey's Bistro opens in Glen Head

The "Spice Spice Baby," a spicy beef and sweet plantain rice bowl at Honey's Bistro in Glen Head. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

Taking over the corner space on Railroad Avenue that used to house Flourish Bakeshop and All Day Café, Honey’s Bistro serves an all-day menu of coffee, pastries, soups, salads, sandwiches and rice bowls.

Childhood friends Matthew Suckle, formerly of New York Chicken and Rice in Glen Cove, and Patrick O'Halloran, co-owner of Park Place in New Hyde Park, deliver a serene, welcoming spot bathed in soft pastels for ‘round the clock eats.

Honey’s gets going with the breakfast crowd by serving Flux Coffee, a selection of freshly made loafs, muffins ($3.75), stuffed croissants ($6.00), and sugar-sprinkled, cream-filled bombolini ($5) in flavors like pistachio and Nutella. Stick around for lunch and you’ll find soups ($6) with a grilled cheese add-on for $4; salads like the “Sweet as Honey” ($14) loaded with grilled chicken, veggies, crumbled blue cheese and honey mustard dressing; and bowls like the “Spice Spicy Baby” comprised of spicy shredded beef bell peppers, spicy corn, sweet plantains, lettuce, red onion and cilantro aioli over white rice ($14).

If you prefer to hand hold your lunch, sandwiches like the “Pavarotti’s Pork” are filled with Italian roast pork, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone and au jus on French bread ($14) while the “Chopped Cheese Please” is ground beef, Cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, red onion and fry sauce on Texas toast. All come with a side salad of coleslaw, macaroni or cucumber salad.

Named after Suckle's Dachshund, Honey Suckle, the new spot is “a family affair” its owners said. Salads and bowls are named after O’Halloran’s two golden retrievers, Hudson and Benny, and “Millie’s Corner,” a selection of small gifts like candles, serving dishes, and travel cups, is named after O’Halloran’s infant daughter.

Liquor license secured, the space will transform into a boutique cocktail bar called Hush Puppy on weekend nights from 8 p.m. to midnight with organic wine.

Honey’s Bistro, 6 Railroad Ave., Glen Head, 516-943-9500, honeys-bistro.com. Open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

