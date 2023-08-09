Honu Kitchen & Cocktails closes in Huntington

Honu Kitchen & Cocktails, one of Huntington’s Village’s longest-standing hot spots, has closed after 21 years. Anthony Geraci, one of the new owners taking over the space, confirmed the restaurant will be getting a total rebranding and said he and business partner Thomas McNicholas hope to open by the middle of September.

Geraci and McNicholas also own two Craft Kitchen & Tap Houses (in Wantagh and Lynbrook) as well as and Kasey’s Kitchen & Cocktails and Rooftop 32, both in Rockville Centre.

Back when John Tunney opened the space in 2002, the 200-plus-seat restaurant was called Blue Honu. Its “American-Hawaiian fusion” menu featured a Hawaiian rotisserie and an oyster bar and the lively vibe became a favorite with late-night diners and revelers. In 2007, he re-christened it Honu Kitchen & Cocktails and introduced a small-plates menu.

Tunney sold the restaurant to the Five Cheers Group in 2011 and went on to open Besito Mexican (Huntington, Roslyn and West Islip), The Shed (Huntington, Plainview, West Sayville) and Farm Italy (Huntington). The Five Cheers Group kept Honu’s concept and did a major renovation in 2018, eventually adding back large plates.

The Five Cheers Group did not comment on the sale beyond posting a closure notice on Honu’s Instagram account, which generated more than 100 tributes lamenting the closure, reminiscing about good times and praising the coconut martinis.