Long Island restaurants with outdoor igloos

Winter igloos are back, a sign of the enduring novelty of dining and drinking in a private outdoor space when cold weather strikes. The plastic domed structures sprung up around Long Island early in the COVID-19 pandemic as a practical way for diners to social distance. These days, igloos can be reserved at restaurants, breweries and wineries that have curated full experiences with themed décor, space heaters and even TVs with streaming service.

Coach Meeting House

160 Mill River Rd., Oyster Bay

The winter igloo village is back at the cozy tavern along a quiet, residential street. There’s a courtyard dressed in string lights with heated igloos, each with its own fire pit, so patrons can lounge inside or out. Each igloo has a couch, chairs and Roku-equipped TV for further entertainment. Igloo diners scan a QR code to access the menu and order drinks and food from their phones. Spiked slushies and hot drinks are available too. A two-hour $40 bottomless brunch, now with a DJ, is offered on weekends and includes self-serve mimosas and Bellinis. Igloos seat six to 10 people. Reservations go for two-hour sessions and require a minimum $200 spend. More info: 516-588-9288; coachgrillandtavernoysterbay.com

The Better Man Distilling Co.

161 River Ave., Patchogue

Gamer cave, jungle adventure, winter wonderland, disco fever or ladies’ night — what’s your style? Better Man offers five themed (and heated) igloos set up on its grass area, all of which come equipped with board games, a Bluetooth speaker, comfy seating split between chairs, couches and bean bags and a cocktail specific to each igloo. Small plates are available to nosh on, too. Fitting up to eight people comfortably, igloos have a $25 rental fee for a three-hour slot; book in advance. More info: 631-708-7405, thebettermandistillingco.com

Pietro’s

476 East Meadow Ave., East Meadow

At this Italian restaurant-pizzeria, now in its third generation of family ownership, diners can have a meal in one of seven new polycarbonate igloos set up out back under string lights and its signature red and white umbrellas. Eight to 10 people fit comfortably in domes that are equipped with both overhead infrared heating and electric fireplaces. Music plays on the patio and can be heard from inside the igloos. Available daily for up to 2 hours, igloos must be booked via Pietro’s website. More info: 516-794-8820, pietros-pizza.com

Igloos at Pietro's in East Meadow. Credit: Ian J. Stark

The Oar

264 West Ave., Patchogue

Located along the Patchogue River, the deck space here is wrapped in open skies and water views — it’s sun-soaked in the day, and under dark, starry skies at night. The six heated igloos — each featuring electric fireplaces and a cozy lounge setting — make these views much easier to enjoy when the notorious winter winds blow through. A special seasonal menu is offered; guests should bring their own blankets. Igloos seat two to six people and cost $50 for two hours Tuesday through Thursday; $75 for Friday through Sunday. More info: 631-654-8266, theoar.com

Gurney's Montauk Resort

290 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk

Back for its 98th year, the luxury resort perched right beside the Atlantic Ocean has always been a winter respite. Montauk has year-round cache which includes Gurney’s heated “Igloos by the Sea,” set upon the spot’s lofty deck that overlooks the beach and waves. Up to six people can fit in igloos that are serviced with food, cocktails, wine and beer. Bookings for up to two hours can be made online for a $50 reservation fee that will be donated to local organizations; with a minimum food and beverage tab that starts at $100 (subject to rise on holidays or select dates). Igloos are open Fridays through Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. (2 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays). More info: 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

Nunzi's

125 Secatogue Ave., Farmingdale

Found a few footsteps from the village’s LIRR station, this Italian eatery had added a pair of igloos seating up to eight people along its front sidewalk. Both are available for diners from open until close, but the heat only gets turned on starting at 4:30 p.m. There's no additional fee to dine in the igloos Mondays through Thursdays; but it’s $25 per person plus a $300 minimum spend Thursdays through Sundays. Each igloo is equipped with Bluetooth connections so diners can play their own tunes. Call in advance to reserve. More info: 516-586-8447, nunzis1274.com

Nunzi's restaurant in Farmingdale has added two dining igloos along its storefront. Credit: Ian J. Stark

La Estacion

22 1st Ave, Brentwood

Featuring a halal menu that fuses American, Pakistani and Hispanic foods, La Estacion has three heated igloos in its courtyard for seven to nine people. One is arranged with seating in Divan (or Takht) style — using mattresses — while the other two seat diners at tables and chairs. Reservations are accepted, but the igloos are otherwise available daily first-come, first-served. Seating are two hours with a $10 fee to cover the heating. More info: 631-231-3131, laestaciondeli.com

The Baker House 1650

181 Main St, East Hampton

With a history that dates back to the 17th century, this bed-and-breakfast's restaurant is open to the public, including the use of its sole igloo. Heated and reservable for up to two hours daily, sessions costs $30 a person to use and include use of board games. Menu items include meat, cheese and crudite boards as well as lighter fare. Roses and chocolate-covered strawberries can be ordered ahead for special occasions. Reserve in advance through the front desk. More info: 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

Smuggler Jack’s

157 Forest Ave., Massapequa

Igloo season at Smuggler Jack's features sheltered, private dining with views of the adjacent Schmidt Canal. Its four igloos seat up to eight people each and can be reserved for two-hour windows beginning at noon daily: two are arranged with couches and coffee tables for a laid-back hang, the other two with dining tables intended for full meals. Open Wednesdays through Sundays, the igloos are free to use from noon to 4 p.m. (Sundays until 3 p.m.), then $10 a person after. More info: 516-798-6000, smugglerjacks.com

Four igloos are available for outdoor dining at Smuggler Jack's in Massapequa with views of the adjacent Schmidt Canal. Credit: Ian J. Stark

Bedell Cellars

36225 Main Rd, Cutchogue

Visitors to this North Fork vineyard can reserve its heated igloo for up to 90 minutes Fridays through Sundays at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The igloo seats up to six people and is tended by a private server for wine tasting alongside meat and cheese plates. A $25 deposit is required toward the $125 fee to use the space (nonrefundable less than 24 hours before the reservation). More info: 631-734-5788, bedellcellars.com