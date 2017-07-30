Indian restaurant Papee da Dhaba closes in Hicksville

Months after the owner of Papee da Dhaba hinted he might not be around for the long haul, the Indian restaurant has closed.

During a visit in March, we found it hard to go wrong with just about anything on the long menu that’s heavy on Punjabi and Northern Indian fare. But we were dismayed to hear the owner say he was looking to sell and go into what he claimed was the more-lucrative gas-station business.

There’s no word on the owner’s new venture, but the windows of the restaurant at 5 E. Marie St. are covered with paper and a new dark-blue awning reads “Russell Dhaba. Takeout. Rice bowls.” The words are dwarfed by the orange silhouette of a chicken.

We’ll update you when the new restaurant opens.