Standout jerk chicken spots on Long Island

The most famous Jamaican dish, jerk barbecue, is said to have originated during the Anglo-Spanish War in 1655 with the practice of cooking meat covered in pits in the ground. Whether traditional pork or chicken — or one of the many modern adaptations that have joined that list, like salmon, fries, pasta — jerk seasoning incorporates two native Jamaican ingredients: Scotch bonnet peppers and allspice.

Jerk chicken cheesesteak at The Barnyard in Farmingdale. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

In the opinion of Xiomara Romain, co-owner of The Barnyard in Farmingdale, "honoring the techniques of Caribbean and ethnic or soul food is all about the preparation and using fresh ingredients," when classic techniques, like the above mentioned, can't be replicated in a suburban kitchen.

"Seasoning well and letting the flavors penetrate the meat overnight is key to bringing out those bold flavors," she continued. At her restaurant, which pan-fries jerk chicken to order, the layered nuance of the rub overshadows the inability to replicate the smoked-in-the-ground cooking technique of the dish.

While for Gian-George Graham, owner of Dix Hills' The Foood Spot, his restaurant "isn’t just a business — it’s a tribute to my parents, my culture, and the people who appreciate good food made with love."

With so many jerk options to choose from, we scoured the scene for some of our favorites, from restaurants with elaborate smokers to takeout-only joints making fresh, addictive jerk to order. Here are five jerk chicken standouts.

Jerk on the Water

165 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport

A quarter-pound of jerk chicken is rubbed in spice and grilled to order at Jerk on the Water in Freeport. Credit: Newsday/Andi Berlin

This takeout spot on Freeport's Nautical Mile gets the award for most flavorful marinade. Step up to the window and order a quarter chicken ($8 a la carte), but be ready to wait about 10 minutes for the employee to grill it up over an open flame that you can see flicker through the window. That's the magic here. While many surrounding spots cook their chicken once a day, this operation prepares it fresh to order. The juicy pieces arrive in a paper box, which you'll want to rip open and eat right there next to the canal. It may be cold outside, but the fiery rub will warm you up. On a recent visit, you could taste notes of allspice and warm sweetness that underscored the powerful Scotch bonnet pepper. Some of the crevices had extra bits of rub, which clung to the crispy char. More info: 516-623-2612, jerkonthewater.com

Uncle Don's Kitchen

1B W. Village Green, Hicksville

Patrick Walters first dreamed of having his own place as a 19-year-old in Kingston, Jamaica. His Hicksville takeout cafe is a family affair, with his three children working alongside him to keep up with demand for his stupendous jerk chicken — fresh from the pit, fragrant of smoke and allspice. Plates of jerk are available in two sizes (from $16.25) and served with two sides (think rice-and-peas, plantains, steamed vegetables), as well as in the form of jerk wings ($14.95) and jerk fries. The mouthwatering oxtail is equally beloved, if you’re jerked out, and don't overlook the several varieties of Jamaican beef patties, their fillings both mild and spicy — jerk included — all enveloped in a buttery crust. More info: 516-226-3808, uncledonskitchen.com

The Barnyard

261 Main St., Farmingdale

A Caribbean restaurant focused on the foods of the islands, this family-run spot belongs to Don and Xiomara Romain, a husband-wife team from Babylon. With Haitian-Canadian and Guyanese-Panamanian roots between them, at lunchtime, the jerk chicken cheesesteak ($15) is a way to dip a toe into the spicy dish that is offered as an entrée at dinnertime ($28). The pillow-soft bread — made at Farmingdale’s Lakewood Bakery, a wholesale bread distributor — is loaded with juicy, spicy chicken thighs with a light cheese sauce. The Romains use a combination of dry and wet rub to make their jerk, consisting of a Haitian green seasoning called epis, onion powder, garlic powder, scallions, Scotch bonnet pepper and thyme. It caramelizes into a dark, rich, nuanced coating for their jerk thighs and massive drumsticks. "We add pineapple juice to give it a sweet and tangy flavor," explained Xiomara, which " also helps balance out the spiciness from the jerk seasoning." More info: 516-249-5150, thebarnyardstation.com

The Foood Spot

1870 E. Jericho Tpke., Unit 6, Dix Hills

Chef Gian-George Graham at The Foood Place in Dix Hills serves jerk chicken with plantains, Jamaican cabbage and coconut rice with peas. Credit: Danielle Daly

This takeout-only spot features Jamaican food with a soul twist for the carryout crowd. Owner Gian-George Graham, aka "Gio," worked in the aerospace industry before opening the storefront in 2023, having "had the vision of owning my own restaurant since my early 20s." The Huntington resident's cooking comes from his family's Jamaican background and his jerk is made from a wet and dry seasoning rub that is heavy on Scotch bonnets, in addition to vinegar, scallion, onion, garlic, cayenne, and thyme. The generous portions of made-to-order, panfried dark meat chicken falls off the bone and can be ordered in two sizes ($12.75, $16.75) and include two sides — one rice (white or coconut with peas) or mac and cheese, and a veggie selection including collard greens, yuca fries and candied yams. If you're not into bones, they also offer boneless chicken thighs (starting at $12.50); "our most popular," according to Graham. Jerk pork, salmon ($22), wings and shrimp ($15.25) round out the offerings, in addition to a jerk chicken sandwich ($10.75) on coco bread. There's also oxtail, curried goat, honey BBQ pork ribs, and a selection of patties and soups like the Goood Gumbo ($9.75) loaded with shrimp, chicken, and beef. More info: 631-378-5500, thefooodspot.com

Stop n Nyamm

921 Montauk Hwy., Shirley

The jerk chicken platter at Stop n Nyamm in Shirley. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

At Carlton and Annet Williams’ Stop n Nyamm, chef Kwame McNeil is putting it all together, blending his Jamaican culinary roots with decades of experience in corporate and fine-dining. Growing up in Port Antonio, Jamaica, he recalled, "our kitchen had no oven — we cooked outside with live fire." His hauntingly spiced jerk chicken is still smoked daily out back. Big, meaty limbs (your choice of white or dark meat) are served on a heap of rice and peas ("peas," in Jamaican cuisine, usually signify red kidney beans) with steamed cabbage and fried plantains. Not in a jerky mood? The menu is rounded out with curry chicken and goat (which has a bit more of a kick), mahogany-hued brown-stew chicken and oxtail, escabèche fish, Jamaican patties and a range of West Indian breakfast specialties such as salt fish with ackee (a native fruit) or callaloo (a leafy green), and porridges made with corn hominy, peanuts or oatmeal. Annet supplements the Jamaican food and imported groceries with her own fresh-squeezed juices. More info: 631-772-1544, jamaicanrestaurantshirley.com