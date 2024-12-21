Chef Jojo's Cookshop opens in Bay Shore

While the natural next step in a decades-long career as a private chef might be opening a restaurant, Joanna Siegel is blazing her own path with Chef Jojo’s Cookshop, a new upscale takeout market in Bay Shore.

"I reached a point in my career where I wanted to just stay in one place instead of commuting and bouncing around," Siegel said. "I couldn’t figure out for a long time exactly what that was, I knew I didn’t want a restaurant, but I knew I wanted to cook and have my food out there."

Siegel describes the Union Boulevard location that opened in October as "an elevated farmers market." Using skills she acquired as a longtime private chef in New York City and the Hamptons, Siegel came up with themed menus that change weekly as well as what she labeled the "usual suspects" which are permanent fixtures patrons can always expect to see on the menu. All the food is made fresh on-site.

"That’s how I was trained when I was working private, you can’t make the same stuff over and over and over again," Siegel said. That’s just how my brain works as far as cooking."

The current menu (through Dec. 24) has everything one could need for the holidays including holiday cookie boxes ($35-$50), gingerbread cheesecake ($32) and cherry cobbler pie ($32). Although sweet treats are a must for any holiday meal, Siegel also has hearty nutritious meals like spinach, artichoke and crab-stuffed jumbo shrimp ($26.75 for 6 pieces), lasagna ($105 for a half-tray) and clam chowder ($28).

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Spices in the market area at Chef Jojo's Cookshop in Bay Shore. Credit: Newsday/Melissa Azofeifa

Permanent fixtures on the menu include tuna salad ($17.25 for a pint), organic grilled chicken ($17.25) and roasted chicken wings ($24 for 13).

The market is stocked with upscale condiments and pantry items from well-known brands such as American Vinegar Works, Mike’s Hot Honey, Spiceology and Mud/Wtr.

"I’m aiming for it to be a really high quality, one-stop shop," Siegel said." I don’t really know of any other places like it nearby so I think it’s unique in quality and what we can offer, even though it’s not huge."

Chef Jojo’s Cookshop, 1895 Union Blvd., Bay Shore, 631-513-9714, chefjojos.com. Monday, Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.