Just Salad opens in Huntington

Earlier this year, the NYC-based Just Salad, a build-your-own-salad chain that takes its cues from competitors like Chopt and sweetgreen, opened its first Long Island location in a Commack shopping center. Franchises in Westbury, Oceanside and now Huntington have opened, offering Long Islanders their latest fast-casual daily dose of green eating.

Diners choose a lettuce, wrap or grain bowl base, then pile on veggies, proteins, crunchy toppings and housemade dressing. If you don't want to DIY, there are 15 combinations on the menu, from standards like Cobb ($12.99) and Caesar ($12.29) salads alongside modern creations like Crispy Chicken Poblano ($12.99) comprised of chicken, corn, avocado, pickled onions and Cotija cheese with a smoky ranch dressing; and Tokyo Supergreens ($12.99) which features organic sesame tofu, edamame, avocado, carrots, broccoli and a sprinkling of furikake with miso ginger vinaigrette. The brand’s “Earth-Friendly Salads” use vegan cheeses and plant-based meats.

The same canvas applies to wraps ($12.29) and bowls (starting at $11.99) with warm ingredients ranging from sweet potatoes to brown rice to quinoa. There’s also avocado toast ($11.99) and soups ($3.99) like chicken poblano and chicken noodle. If salad isn’t your thing, there’s more here, including wraps and toasts, bowls, soups and smoothies rounding out offerings for diets ranging from vegan to keto, paleo and gluten-free.

Just Salad was founded in 2006 and now has more than 70 locations from New York to North Carolina to Dubai. Diners can purchase a reusable bowl for $1 and get a free salad topping for every reuse.

Just Salad, 350 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington; 866-673-3757, justsalad.com. Open Monday — Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.