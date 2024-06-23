Long Island Ice Cream Tour returns for 14th year

How much ice cream can you eat? If you’ve ever pondered this, the Long Island Ice Cream Tour is your kind of event. When it started 14 years ago, LIICT tried to cover the Island in a single day, but the tour is now spread across three dates:

LIICT South: Saturday, June 29 (registration deadline is June 25)

LIICT West: Sunday, July 21 (July 16)

LIICT East: Saturday, Aug. 10 (Aug. 6)

Co-founder Jeff Noreman, of Port Jefferson, said nearly 400 people have participated on each tour over the past four years, including people who make it an annual tradition.

LIICT provides the itinerary, and also warns all the shops that a crowd will be descending — many create special treats just for the occasion. It’s up to participants to provide their own transportation, and to pay for what they eat.

All of LIICT’s selections make their own ice cream on the premises. This year’s South Shore stops include Coyle’s in Bay Shore, Itgen’s Ice Cream Parlor in Valley Stream (don’t miss the hot fudge) and, new to the tour, International Delights in Bellmore. Western stops include Alkemy in Huntington (ice cream made to order with liquid nitrogen), Smusht in Port Washington (homemade ice cream sandwiched between homemade cookies), Gelateria di Coltelli (serving some of LI’s very best gelato) and two iconic parlor-luncheonettes, Hildebrandt’s in Williston Park and Henry’s in Glen Cove. Eastern stops include Snowflake in Riverhead, Mia’s Ice Cream Kitchen in Centereach and Northport Sweet Shop.

Tickets are $34 for one tour, $10 for each additional tour. All participants get a T-shirt, details at liict.org.