90+ Long Island pizzerias planning Farmingdale bus tragedy benefit

Dozens of pizzerias across Long Island are coming together to support Farmingdale after last month's high school bus accident with LI Pizza Strong, an Oct. 25 fundraiser to benefit families affected by the tragedy.

Long Islanders can participate by doing something we already excel at: eating pizza. More than 90 participating pizzerias in Nassau and Suffolk counties will donate $5 from every pie sold that day in an effort to reach a goal of $100,000. Organizers said proceeds will be distributed to the families of band director Gina Pellettiere and chaperone Beatrice Ferrari, who were killed in the accident, as well as the Farmingdale High School marching band.

In Nassau, participating pizzerias include Dario’s Pizza in West Hempstead, King Umberto in Elmont, Pietro’s of East Meadow, Saverio’s in Massapequa and Vico in Farmingdale. Shops in Suffolk include Huntington's 1653 Pizza Co. and Dough & Co., Gino’s of Ronkonkoma, the Amityville-based delivery-only pizza specialist Mike’s Underground and The Pizzeria chainlets in Bay Shore, Bayport, Islip and Lindenhurst. A full list of participants is posted at lipizzastrong.com.

"Our pizza brotherhood on Long Island is a strong one," Anthony Laurino, one of the organizers and owner of Phil's Pizzeria in Syosset, said in a statement. Co-collaborators include Alyssa Guidice from the Dine-LI Facebook group and from Side Hustle Bread Company founder Jim Serpico.

Beyond the pizza community, Bagel Boss' 20-plus locations are making black, green and white "Daler Bagels" with 100% of proceeds being donated directly to Farmingdale High School, according to its Instagram page.

In Farmingdale, Whiskey Down Diner and Uncle Joey's Rainbow Explosion are collaborating on a green and white rainbow cookie shake until the end of the month that will donate proceeds to the families of the bus victims. A portion of Lithology Brewing Co.'s #DalerStrongAle sales will be donated to the GoFundMe page for Pellettiere's son.