Farmingdale High School superintendent: Last student hospitalized after bus crash has returned home

An emotional homecoming at Farmingdale High School on Friday was marked with a milestone before it even began: The last of the dozens of marching band students injured in a fatal charter bus crash two weeks ago has been released from the hospital, Superintendent Paul Defendini announced at an afternoon pep rally.

Ashley Betts, a freshman, was watching a livestream of the pep rally from home, Defendini said.

“Today marks another homecoming, the last of our students are now home,” Defendini said. “ ... In celebration of Ashley, the last of our heroes finding their way back to Farmingdale, let’s all cheer, “Welcome home Ashley!”

Students had poured into the Farmingdale High School gym for the pep rally, joined by the band performing, cheerleaders, members of the football team and the Dalerettes dance team.

Defendini and Principal Jed Herman led a chant, “Let’s go Dalers!” during the rally.

Homecoming marks the return of the high school's marching band for its first major public performance since the Sept. 21 crash, which claimed the lives of band director Gina Pellettiere and chaperone Beatrice Ferrari, known as the “grandmother to the band program.”

More than 40 students were hurt when the bus ran off the road and down a 50-foot embankment on Interstate 84 in Orange County as the band was on the way to a camp in Pennsylvania.

The band was set to play at Friday evening's football game against Baldwin.

Herman said at the pep rally that two weeks ago, he didn’t think homecoming would happen.

“I don’t know about you, but man, I need a pep rally,” Herman said. “If you told me two weeks ago we would be here, I’d say no chance. But 40 of our kids are back home.”

Defendini said that “Two weeks ago, we had a circumstance that was absolutely overwhelming for many of us.”

“Today is homecoming. This is what we think of homecoming: our marching band taking the field again,” he said.

At midfield, the school logo and green and white ribbons are painted with the initials of Pellettiere and Ferrari, “GP” and “BF.”

Musical notes and a treble cleft are also painted along the sidelines.

Pellettiere, 43, of Massapequa, and Ferrari, 77, of Farmingdale, were laid to rest last week during funerals with a strong showing from the community still working to heal from the tragedy.

Defendini noted that during a school vigil Tuesday, they all tried to define a Daler.

“A Daler is a lot of things; ultimately a Daler is us,” he said. He then led a chant, “What’s a Daler, we are! We are: Dalers!”

The community has rallied around the high school, holding a fundraiser this week at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh hosted by Nassau County police unions and the John Theissen Children’s fund. The event raised more than $15,000 for the marching band, to be distributed among injured students and to support Pellettiere's 2-year-old son, Joseph.

NTSB investigators said recently that they are looking at a host of factors that could have led to the crash, including a faulty left front tire, mechanical issues and driver error.

Two families also have filed lawsuits against the bus company, Regency Transportation; another family filed a claim against the school district for injuries suffered during the trip.

Check back for updates to this developing story.