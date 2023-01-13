Long Island Restaurant Week returns for the winter season

Back for its winter installment, Long Island Restaurant Week is gearing up for another season of prix fixe dining at dozens of the Island’s eateries. From Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, restaurants will offer at least one menu of discounted, multicourse meals at lunch and/or dinner. Some restaurants are extending the deal to include to-go orders, an option that began during 2021's COVID surge.

Restaurants have the option of featuring a $22 two-course lunch menu and/or three-course dinner selections priced at $27, $37 and $44 to accommodate varying budgets. Participating restaurants are expected to offer at least three menu items per course (appetizer, entree, dessert). Diners take note: on Saturday night, restaurants may choose not to participate after 7 p.m.

The fall edition of restaurant week saw the highest number of diners participating since the pandemic started, according to spokeswoman Nicole Castillo of Long Island Restaurant and Hospitality Group. With "rising interest rates and inflation, more and more people are on a budget this winter and a dining deal is just what many are looking for to get them out,” she said.

Nearly 70 restaurants already signed up to participate. So far that includes critics' picks from Newsday's Top 100 Restaurants: Ruta Oaxaca in Patchogue, House of Dosas in Hicksville, Small Batch in Garden City, Salt & Barrel in Bay Shore and Prime in Huntington. Newcomers include the New American spot Arlo in Northport and Nomiya (sushi and Japanese) at Roosevelt Field. Menus and full details at longislandrestaurantweek.com.