Long Island wineries: Great tasting rooms to try

With nearly 50 tasting rooms scattered across the East End, figuring out where to go can be a bit overwhelming. Whether you’re partial to reds, whites, rosés or bubbles, looking for food to accompany a tasting or just tagging along for the beautiful scenery, you’ll find a spot that speaks to you.

Bedell Cellars

36225 Main Rd., Cutchogue

631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Bottles $18-$75; glasses start at $12, tasting flights at $25.

This pioneering winery is known for its classic single varietals such as malbec, cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc, as well as an emphasis on sustainability. Salumi and cheese pairings available. Walk-ins only.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Chronicle Wines

2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic

631-488-0046, chroniclewines.co

Bottles $15-$36; glasses start at $12, tasting flights at $25.

This laid-back, stand-alone tasting room encompasses Saltbird Cellars, Brooklyn Oenology—known for its orange wines—and more. Wine flights, cocktails of the month, and chocolate and cheese pairings are on the menu. Reservations available but not required.

Corey Creek Tap Room

45470 Main Rd., Southold

631-765-4168, coreycreektaproom.com

Bottles $20-$35; glasses start at $12.

For rosés and funky whites on tap, this small-batch sister to Bedell Cellars features a stylish yet comfortable tasting room with expansive views overlooking the sustainable vines. Walk-ins only.

Croteaux Vineyards

1450 South Harbor Rd., Southold

631-765-6099, croteaux.com

Bottles $29-$39; glasses start at $13, tasting flights at $26.

Single varietals of East End pink abound here, at the only winery in the country to exclusively produce and serve rosé. Light fare, from bread and cheese plates to dessert, available. No reservations.

Kontokosta Winery

825 North Road, Greenport

631-477-6977, kontokostawinery.com

Bottles $22-$65; glasses start at $10; tasting flights at $24.

Situated on a bluff overlooking Long Island Sound, the family-run Kontokosta is using wind power to produce its wines. With a focus on reds, this is a must-visit for full appreciation of the region’s beauty. Walk-ins welcome; reservations encouraged.

Macari Vineyards

150 Bergen Ave., Mattituck

631-298-0100, macariwines.com

Bottles $24-$75; reserved tastings begin at $40/guest.

Macari, a leader in biodynamic wine production and natural farming, offers an array of experiences, as well as year-round tastings at Meadowlark, their Cutchogue wine bar. The expansive portfolio includes cabernet franc, malbec, syrah, sauvignon blanc and rosé. Reservations required.

McCall Wines

22600 Main Rd., Cutchogue

631-734-5764, mccallwines.com

Bottles $24-$69; glasses begin at $11, tasting flights at $24.

With an emphasis on pinot noir, McCall focuses on classic grapes from Bordeaux and Burgundy such as sauvignon blanc, cabernet franc, merlot, petit verdot and cabernet sauvignon. Pair with charcuterie and cheese. McCall’s is also known for their in- season burger nights. Walk-ins welcome; reservations preferred.

Pellegrini Vineyards

23005 Main Rd., Cutchogue

631-734-4111, pellegrinivineyards.com

Bottles from $21.99-$49.99; glasses start at $10, tasting flights at $18.

This airy, bi-level tasting room with exposed oak beams and mix-and-match tables is one of the architectural stunners of the region. Take in the winemaking process from a second-floor perch that overlooks the production facility. This is a winery that will satisfy everyone with wines (of all types) and picturesque views. Walk-ins welcome.

RGNY

6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead

631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

Bottles $25-$50; glasses begin at $11, tasting flights at $24.

The tasting rooms and vineyard in Riverhead are a great first (or last) stop on the wine trail, and RGNY is best known for their white merlot. Winemaker dinners and more casual tastings are available for booking.

Sparkling Pointe

39750 County Rte. 48, Southold

631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com

Bottles $30-$88; glasses begin at $12, tasting flights at $20.

If bubbles are your jam, this winery is a must. The sleek, expansive, all-white tasting room is outfitted with dramatic chandeliers and colorful Brazilian artwork to admire as you linger over effervescent pours, ranked as some of the best in the region. Reservations essential; maximum of 6 guests.