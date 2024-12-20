The Milleridge Inn opens Carriage House Wine Bar in Jericho

Founded in 1672, Jericho's Milleridge Inn continues to enhance its storied property with The Carriage House Wine Bar, a new upscale wine bar experience in the pedestrian village. Besides a separate food and drink menu, diners will find winter outdoor dining igloos and live music on Fridays.

The revamp is a pivot from the former pub-centric Carriage House, with chef Stephen Rosenbluth, of the recently shuttered Rabbit Hole Bar and Grill in Merrick, in the kitchen. Upscale, shareable bites include small salads ($16) like charred Caesar that pair nicely with warm fig and Gorgonzola dip, crispy spiced Brussels sprouts and a selection of flatbreads — brie and prosciutto ($20), Margherita, and Buffalo chicken. Fresh tuna nachos ($20) with edamame over rice paper chips are a hit; other seafood selections include bang bang shrimp ($18), fried calamari and PEI mussels ($16) in a Thai coconut broth. Aside from a $26 charcuterie board, all dishes are $20 or less. "I never expected to have my own kitchen again," Rosenbluth said. "When this opportunity arose, I jumped at it."

The wine list, which is heavy on big producers, hops the globe. There are California chardonnays and Argentinean Malbecs, French Sancerres and Tuscan red blends, 16 of which are offered by the glass. The bottle list tops out with Dom Pérignon ($350) and Cristal Brut ($400) Champagne.

Tuna nachos at the Carriage House Wine Bar at The Milleridge in Jericho. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

Wine bar diners can sit at the indoors — at the bar, highball or traditional tables — but patrons seeking a novel experience should consider booking a 90-minute reservation in a dining igloo that seats up to eight. There's a $100-$150 food and drink minimum, but the family friendly spaces are decked out with plush seating, a fireplace and televisions with streaming service.

Over the summer, the sprawling Milleridge Inn closed temporarily for renovations, a step that Butch Yamali, who took over the restaurant nearly a decade ago, said was necessary to bring the historic restaurant and catering hall into the modern age. The October reopening included spruced-up dining areas as well as new menu options. As the season progresses, Milleridge Inn general manager Ivan Sayles said they are focused on bringing programming including wine tastings, make-our-own-wine seminars, and more to the Carriage House space.

Carriage House Wine Bar at The Milleridge Inn, 585 N. Broadway, Jericho, 516-931-2201, carriagehousewinebar.com; Open Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.