Sayville Falls Mini Golf course debuts winter igloo dining and holiday light show

Sayville’s newest attraction is brightening up these dark winter nights. Sayville Falls Miniature Golf and Beer Garden transformed its 18-hole course into a walk-through holiday light show complete with a snow machine and neighboring garden with dining igloos.

Visitors walk through the course's numerous light tunnels and vignettes as Christmas music blasts from Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey and Kelly Clarkson. Entry for the evening light show and winter garden is $20 ($15 ages 12 and younger).

The winter garden has seven dining igloos that can be rented for $30-$40 an hour, with burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and friest available to order from the counter at the on-site restaurant, Local Burger Co. Dining igloos can seat up to eight people for lunch or dinner and must be reserved in advance by phone.

The outdoor garden area has family friendly entertainment such as a bounce house and slides, which are included with admission.

Burgers, fries and Brussels sprouts from Local Burger Co. at Sayville Falls Mini Golf's winter attraction. Credit: Danielle Daly

Manager Bryan Wish said planning for the new attraction started over the summer, with set up starting around Veterans Day. "We had purchased some additional holiday lights and decorations for that mini golf course there and then as summer rolled along, we kind of envisioned using the beer garden and transitioning that into a winter garden," he said.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wish expects the light show to run through Jan. 12 while the winter garden will stay up through Feb. 2.

Sayville Falls Mini Golf light show and winter garden, 30 Hanson Pl., Sayville, 631-283-2158, sayvillefallsminigolf.com. Admission is $15-$20, open 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Dining igloos, $30-$40 an hour, by reservation beginning at noon daily.