New Long Island restaurants to try this winter

Looking to fend off the winter blues? Try something new and head to these recently-opened spots for a fun night out.



Arlo Kitchen & Bar

1036 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport

The re-imagined former Crestwood Manor event space is a two-story supper club. Built onto the side of a hill above the winding streets of Northport, the building is stunning, like a glimpse of old New York seen through the eyes of an Instagram-savvy millennial. Retro dining carts move past the open kitchen carrying throwback desserts like a baked Alaska, flambéed with a blowtorch and covered with a glass bowl so that the smoke permeates the marshmallowy merengue. A golden-tinged bar area in the back fills up with special occasion revelers drinking from the 200-plus bottle wine list. And a hidden staircase leads up to a jazzy lounge with a grand piano and dramatic views of the forest trees that command the two-acre property. More info: 631-491-2756, arlokitchenandbar.com

Sushi by Kuryu

444 Willis Ave., Roslyn Heights

Open for lunch only (or early dinner pickup) at the moment, this new sushi counter within Roslyn Seafood Gourmet offers just seven standard rolls, sushi boxes, plus omakase specials that range from $50-$100 and include an ever-changing assortment of fish. Born and raised in Nagoya, Japan, chef Teruo Yoshioka is the real deal, having worked for Nobu in downtown Manhattan for 16 years. More info: 646-283-9611, kuryunyc.com

House special and spicy tuna rolls at Sushi by Kuryu in Roslyn Heights. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

Slappin' Chick

19 N. Broadway, Hicksville

The new halal restaurant showcases Nashville hot chicken. There is a bare bones quality to both Slappin Chick’s 24-seat dining room and its menu, which features just four plates, all of them some combination of tenders, sliders, fries and slaw. But there’s nothing skimpy about any of them. Ordering a tender plate ($13) nets you two whole-breast portions, along with fries and pickle chips, while a two-slider plate, which also comes with slaw ($15), portends buns struggling to contain the large meat. More info: 718-569-5580

Dos Toros

1624 Marcus Avenue, New Hyde Park

This NYC taco spot has opened its first Long Island location. For the uninitiated, Dos Toros draws inspiration from the Bay Area’s supersize Mission-style burritos, which are known for their steamed flour tortillas, melted cheese and the capacity to hold a hefty smorgasbord of fresh ingredients within, ranging from rice and beans to pickled red onions to guacamole. The tacos — made from steamed corn tortillas, cheese and a choice of fillings — are equally popular. More info: 516-834-1920, dostoros.com

A selection of tacos from Dos Toros Taqueria, now open in New Hyde Park. Credit: Dos Toros

Roto Grocery

17 E. Main St., Bay Shore

Roto Grocery is a little slice of Brooklyn smack in the middle of Bay Shore. The tiny shop’s proprietors, Brock Ferraro, 25, and Jack Monahan, 26, were inspired not only by that borough’s retro-chic Court Street Grocers — a combination cafe, gourmet market and sandwich shop — but also by hip Charleston cafes such as Babas and The Daily. Breakfast, including rustic sourdough topped with lox, cream cheese and capers, and homemade banana bread with espresso whipped cream and sea salt, is served all day. For lunch, you’ll find a selection of soups, salads and sandwiches.

Noema

7 Gerard St., Huntington

Noema is, at its core, a Greek restaurant but one whose food and décor aim to transcend the expected. Chef Nicholas Poulmentis, a Food Network "Chopped" champion, offers luxurious takes on Greek standards: Swordfish is skewered and accompanied by green salsa, baby spinach and grape tomatoes; taramasalata (herring roe) gets an assist from salmon caviar and black truffle powder; grilled octopus is served with black-eyed peas; crabcakes, with seaweed salad and orange-yogurt rémoulade. The tri-level space has marble panels, wicker wall coverings and decorative accents that have all been imported from Greece. More info: 631-629-7777, noemany.com

Swordfish kebab, an appetizer at Noema in Huntington. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

Pierogibites

100 Bedford Ave., Bellmore

This brand-new Bellmore eatery, operating more or less as a takeout spot with a few tables in the dining room, brings an artisan feel to the foods of Poland and Ukraine. Get a heaping box of pierogi stuffed with fillings like mashed potato, ground meat or sauerkraut and mushrooms, or try a regional dish such as kopytka, a different type of dumpling that more resembles Italian gnocchi. Another standout is the Ukrainian borscht. Even through the plastic container, this creamy beet soup sings with flavor, sweetness and tartness from the medley of beets, beans and cabbage blended together until somewhere between chunky and velvet. More info: 516-907-2800, pierogibites.com

Nefista

91 East Main St., East Islip

This is the first Long Island branch of the Turkish chain specializing in vegan kofta. Here, bulgur (cracked wheat) and walnuts are mixed with smoked pepper, tomato and pepper pastes, carrots, celery, garlic, onions, parsley and many more herbs and spices to produce a brick-red paste that staffers squeeze between their fingers to make the distinctive, ridged logs that the diner then wraps up in lettuce leaves with fresh herbs and pickles and, if desired, pomegranate sauce. The mixture can also be served in a super-thin flour wrap or taco shells. Beyond kofte, Nefista offers herbed chickpeas in wraps and bowls, hummus in pita and, for dessert, baklava. Almost everything on the menu is less than $10. More info: 631-228-3500, nefista.com