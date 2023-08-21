Restaurants coming soon to Long Island

Keeping up with Long Island's restaurant openings requires a score card — so here's a sneak peek of eateries that are in the works. Check back as we update this list of soon-to-open restaurants.

Mesita, Port Washington

The Port Washington's location of Waterzooi that closed abruptly in early August will be replaced by Mesita, an upscale Mexican with locations in Rockville Centre and Garden City (and another one on the way in Amityville). Partner John Cestare said that the team was hoping for a September opening.

Orient Garden, Garden City Park

Orient Garden is a new Chinese restaurant that will open in the old Park City Diner in Garden City Park that has been vacant for three years. Xinchao Tang, who also owns Orient Odyssey in Jericho, is doing a gut renovation and said he plans to open in September.

Smōk-Haüs, Hicksville

Five years after it opened in Garden City, Smōk-Haüs, one of Newsday's top barbecue restaurants is opening a second location in the Quality Plaza shopping center. Owner Manny Voumvourakis is hoping to open by early September.

Rincon Criollo, Garden City Park

This venerable Cuban restaurant (founded by the Acosta family in 1950 in Cuba and relocated to Corona, Queens in 1976) opened its first Long Island satellite, in Huntington Station, in 2015. Now they are closing the original Queens location and moving the operation to Garden City Park, the site of a number of short-lived restaurants including Testaccio, Vintage, Bramasole and Sorriso.

Tocolo Cantina, Glen Cove

Nine years after it debuted in the Gallery at Westbury Plaza in Garden City, Tocolo Cantina is getting ready to open a second, much-larger location in the 100 Village Square complex in Glen Cove. Partner Lloyd Rosenman is shooting for late August.

Ruta Oaxaca, Woodbury

Taking over the Maidstone 1845 space, the same group responsible for Patchogue's popular Mexican restaurant, Ruta Oaxaca, is bringing their native Oaxacan cuisine — including their mother’s complex, chili-based mole recipes — to Woodbury. Owners anticipate an early fall opening.