Noodles & Company relaunches in Farmingdale's Airport Plaza

Noodle fans (and parents) rejoice. Noodles & Company has returned.

Back in 2017, the five franchised locations of Noodles & Company on the Island shuttered, leaving one location in Garden City to carry the load for all of Long Island’s noodle lovers. The national fast-casual chain began its relaunch of the brand last week with new corporate-owned shops, the first one opening in Farmingdale’s Airport Plaza, in the space that formerly housed Blaze Pizza.

Noodles & Company, which has been around since 1995, offers noodle dishes from around the world. From Wisconsin mac-and-cheese, to spicy Korean beef noodles, to pad thai to spaghetti and meatballs, regular size portions start at $7. Dishes can be customized with protein add-ons including steak, shrimp, as well as an Impossible panko "chicken" option for non-meat eaters.

Noodle choices range from classic to zucchini noodles to the chain’s signature LEANguini noodles, which can be substituted into any meal for an additional $1.25. LEANguini noodles, while a little more dense and chewy than traditional noodles, are lower in carbs and calories, and higher in protein, forgoing traditional semolina wheat flour for HealthSense flour which uses high-amaylose wheat. Translation: They’re higher in fiber.

As if those aren’t enough choices, guests can substitute the shape of their noodles as well, choosing from penne, spaghetti, cavatappi, elbow macaroni or shells. And if you don’t want noodles at all, there are salads, soups, and sides that can satisfy even the pickiest of carb-avoidant diners. In the tradition of most fast-casual spots these days, there’s a Noodles & Company app, a rewards program, and other enticements for frequent noodle lovers. As the mom of a “four-and-three-quarter-year-old” who can’t get enough noodles in her life, we are already on our way to our first reward.

Noodles & Company, 909 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale. 11 a.m. — 10 p.m. daily, www.noodles.com