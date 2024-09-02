North Fork Foodie Tour returns for 18th year

The summer crowds have died down, it's not quite peak pumpkin-picking season and the time is ripe for North Fork Foodie Tour on Sept. 8. Now in its 18th year, this annual self-guided excursion, organized by North Fork Reform Synagogue, allows you to explore the North Fork’s agricultural and culinary treasures at your own pace.

You’ll have access to 20 venues, as well as the opportunity to meet farmers, artisans and chefs who turn the region's bounty into some of Long Island’s most celebrated foods. Ticket holders can chart their own course for the day, using the map they receive as a guide to take advantage of special tours and demos planned for the day.

New to the 2024 tour are Oregon Road Organics of Cutchogue, growing almost 100 varieties of organic vegetables; Farm Wines of Calverton, LI’s first certified organic / biodynamic winery; Breeze Hill Farm of Peconic, where a trolley takes you through the apple orchards ... and you get a free cider doughnut; Sweet Woodland Farm of Southold, growing medicinal and culinary herbs; family-owned boutique Old Field Vineyards of Southold.

A ewe and her two lambs at Goodale Farms in Riverhead. Credit: Randee Daddona

Returning participants include Goodale Farm in Riverhead, Long Island’s only full-scale dairy farm; Red Barn Farm in Baiting Hollow, where you can meet and learn about Andean alpacas; Lavender by the Bay in Calverton, Long Island’s best-smelling farm; Disset Chocolates of Chocolate, where Ursula XVII creates North Fork-inspired confections; 1760 Homestead Farm in Riverhead, offering raw honey, free-range eggs, heirloom produce and Concord grape pie; Matchbook Distilling Co. in Greenport, producer of bespoke spirits; Mattituck Mushrooms, growing shiitake, king trumpet, pioppino, lions mane, maitake and pink, yellow and blue oysters; KK’s The Farm in Southold, our only biodynamic farm.

North Fork Foodie Tour WHEN | WHERE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at participating farms and food purveyors from Calverton to Greenport. TICKETS: $30 (free ages 12 and younger). Advance tickets available online at northforkfoodietour.com. The day of the tour, tickets can be purchased at all tour locations and at Foodie Tour Headquarters at the Peconic Land Trust Agricultural Center at Charnews Farm, 3005 Youngs Ave., Southold. MORE INFO: northforkfoodietour.com

The tour's headquarters is Peconic Land Trust's Charnews Farm in Southold where speakers, featured throughout the day, will include Page Pfeiffer of the French Picnic in Cutchogue, who will explain how to build your own cheese board, and Kayla Barthelme from the East End Food Institute, who will discuss that organization’s mission to help local farmers turn their produce into products.