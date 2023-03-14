Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Carle Place

Nearly three decades after launching in Las Vegas, Nothing Bundt Cakes is taking up residency on Long Island, selling artfully decorated cakes.

The first shop opened last month in Carle Place, replacing part of what was last Pier 1 Imports. Later this spring, Suffolk will get its own location in the Commack Corners shopping center.

Bundt cakes are sold in four sizes — 8- and 10-inch (from $31, feeds 8-18), bundlets (from $6, 1 1/2 servings), and bite-sized bundtinis ($30 for a dozen). Flavors include red velvet, chocolate chip, white chocolate raspberry, carrot and gluten-free chocolate chip cookie..

The modern-day bundts come drizzled with its signature frosting “petals” made with cream cheese and butter. For an additional cost, cakes can be adorned with cheery, nonedible toppers marking 11 different occasions, from birthdays to weddings and more. Cakes can also be ordered without frosting.

While the menu doesn’t stray from bundt cakes, shoppers will find party-ready fare from candles, balloons and disposable servingware to baking gift sets, mugs and candles.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 216 Glen Cove Rd., Carle Place; open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 516-461-4829, nothingbundtcakes.com