Oak House Mexican Kitchen opens in Floral Park

Floral Park’s newest Mexican restaurant has a bit of a brogue. Oak House Mexican Kitchen, which is open on Tulip Avenue, is owned by Gavin and Lindsey Doherty (he’s Irish, she’s British), and if you belly up to the bar you’ll be treated to John Fitzpatrick’s County Fermanagh lilt.

The Doherty’s own the Dark Horse sports bar in TriBeCa, and when they moved from Queens to Floral Park they decided to open a second place, closer to home. “There really was no room for another bar in town,” Lindsey said. “A space became available right next to Jameson’s Bar & Grill. We took it and decided to take a different path.”

The Doherty’s had a chef at Dark Horse who excelled in Mexican cooking. He created the menu but didn’t stick around. They recently brought on a new executive chef, Ray O’Connor, who had been a sous chef at Caracara Mexican Grill in Farmingdale.

Oak House, which gets its name from the restaurant’s wealth of wood accents, has a tight menu of Mexican specialties such as guacamole, street-style corn on the cob, tamales, tacos (filled with pulled chipotle chicken, skirt steak, al pastor pork, sauteed shrimp, chorizo sausage or portobello mushroom), fajitas (jalapeno-mango-spice chicken, adobo-marinated steak, citrus shrimp or sauteed vegetables), chicken mole and carne asada made with sirloin. There are a number of vegan options and desserts including tres leches cake and churros.

You can take the owners out of the bar, but you can’t take the bar out of the owners. The Dohertys decided that they would really drill down on Mexican libations. Fitzpatrick presides over more than 30 tequilas. All eight rotating beers, including two on tap, are Mexican.

Oak House Mexican Kitchen, 155 Tulip Ave., Floral Park, 516-775-2135, oakhousemexican.com.