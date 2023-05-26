Things to DoFeedMe

Baja Boathouse opens in old Off Key Tikki space in Patchogue

Panko-fried shrimp with lime crema at Baja Boathouse in Patchogue.

Panko-fried shrimp with lime crema at Baja Boathouse in Patchogue. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

The Latin-influenced cantina Baja Boathouse has emerged in Patchogue, joining the growing list of spots to eat and drink on the water. The massive 3-acre space (formerly Off Key Tikki) is a meeting spot for dinner, drinks or just watching the ships go by. Anchored by a 37-slip marina, the multilevel space has indoor-outdoor dining, a sandy lounge full of low-slung Adirondack chairs and multiple bars.

Although the location has always been prime for summer imbibing, the focus will now be “on the food as much as the drinks,” according to Lenny Oliva, Frank Cammarata and Rich Cammarata, owners of the new restaurant. The group also operates Brixx and Barley in Long Beach, Bar Grazie in Massapequa Park, Publicans in Manhasset and R.C. Dugans in East Meadow.

Chef Felipe Silva crafted a limited menu — with plans for a larger menu, including BBQ and brick oven pizza — that’s big on Latin staples but with an American twist. There's plenty of seafood, including fresh drunken clams ($17) with a nice chunk of toasted bread to soak up the prosecco and herb sauce, tuna ceviche in a soy ginger marinade ($20), and panko-fried shrimp with pineapple cubes and lime crema ($17) to start. Grilled watermelon feta ($15) and a cilantro-based Caesar join a classic Cobb ($19) in the salad category, while sandwiches include grilled chicken and steak, as well as a stuffed Cubano ($17). Try the pineapple wasabi burger topped with Swiss cheese ($16) — a surprisingly great flavor combination — or opt for tacos ($13-15), which round out the menu. Live music will provide the soundtrack.

Drink specials abound, including a “Grande” oversized cocktailed with multiple straws meant for sharing. There’s a special every night of the week, including $5 tacos and $7 margaritas on Tuesdays, all-day happy hour Fridays and bottomless brunch on the weekends.

Baja Boathouse, 31 Baker Place, Patchogue. Open daily 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.; 631-475-1723, bajaboathouse.com

