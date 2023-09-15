Orwashers of Roslyn Heights debuts apple-honey cake

“Apples and honey for a sweet new year” is the sentiment that underlies the most popular dessert for Rosh Hashanah and, this year, Orwashers in Roslyn Heights has debuted an apple-honey cake for the ages. The golden round loaf is dense with New York state apples that have been caramelized before being folded into the butter, according to owner Keith Cohen.

Orwashers was established on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in 1916. Cohen bought the bakery in 2007, expanding its footprint to the Upper West Side, select Long Island farmers markets and, earlier this year, Roslyn Heights.

If you’re stopping in for apple cake, you might as well pick up one of Orwashers’ old-fashioned ryes — dense, crusty and full of caraway seeds — and / or one of the artisanal loaves (among them, sourdough, levain, mîche, pumpernickel, cinnamon-raisin, whole grain, multigrain) and/or doughnuts and sticky buns and babka. Your freezer will thank you.

The apple cake costs $20 and, Cohen says, it tastes even better the second day. For now, he has committed to keeping it in stock through Simhat Torah (Oct. 8) but if the demand is there, he will add it to the regular lineup.

Orwashers, 377 Willis Ave., Roslyn Heights, 516-686-6370, orwashers.com. Open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.