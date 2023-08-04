Over Easy opens in Huntington

Luigi Aloe is back to breakfast. The hospitality veteran’s first restaurant was Munday’s, Huntington’s century-old luncheonette. Now, after decades of work that kept him out well past dark, his new venture, Over Easy in Huntington, closes every day at 4 p.m.

Over Easy opened on Wednesday morning in the Gerard Street space that had most recently been Vinoteka 46. The reclaimed wood walls remain, but the dining room has been given a dainty, whimsical touch, with lots of hanging artificial plants and big chalkboards listing the daily blue-plate specials.

The weekday-only specials are Over Easy’s most value-priced items. At breakfast, blue plates are $4.99 (Monday is eggs; Tuesday, pancakes; Wednesday, waffles, Thursday; quesadilla, Friday, French toast). The lunch lineup, $9.99, is a smash burger, tuna or chicken salad or melt, grilled cheese with bacon and tomato, fried chicken, shrimp salad sandwich — all with fries and coleslaw.

The rest of the menu strays far from luncheonette standards, though almost everything is under $15. There’s French toast stuffed with mascarpone and topped with strawberries; inventive “Benes” such as a poached-egg topped potato latke; toast slathered with spicy feta or avocado-arugula-burrata before being crowned with two over-easy eggs; Fruity Pebbles pancakes; a chicken burger with feta and sauteed spinach; grilled cheese with fig jam, apples and Brie; blackened salmon or vegan plant-power salad bowls.

For kids younger than 10, there are $9 meals that come with a beverage. For adults over 21, there’s a full bar with signature cocktails like pickle martinis and “the Carley,” made with red-wine-soaked peaches and Sprite.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Aloe, who lives in Huntington, grew up in the restaurant business. In 1997, at the age of 24, he bought Munday’s from its original owners. After 11 years, he sold his stake to his partner and “looked for more nightlife.” That led him first to open the Huntington establishments Rookie’s Sports Club (now the Rust & Gold), Black & Blue Seafood Chophouse in Huntington ( now The Ivy Kitchen & Bar) and then to manage Amici in St. James and Lisbon Cafe in Jericho.

But at age 49, he realized he was tired of the stay up late-sleep late-repeat routine. “At this point in my life,” he said, “I just want to be home at night with my wife.”

Huntington Village has become a hub for breakfast-lunch-brunch specialists, with Hatch, Toast & Co. and Stella Blue Bistro all closing at 3 p.m.

Over Easy, 46G Gerard St., Huntington, 631-865-3279, overeasyhuntington.com. Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.