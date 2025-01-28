Patrizia's Marquee opens in Commack

Since 2016, Patrizia’s, the family-owned spot from Naples-born brothers Gennaro and Giacomo Alaio that launched in the Bronx in 1991, has had a presence on Long Island. The restaurants in Hicksville, Massapequa and Hauppauge are known for reasonably priced, oversized portions and the boisterous belting of everyone-knows-the-words, celebratory anthems in the dining rooms. The recent opening of Patrizia’s Marquee in Commack brings a more intimate, modern addition to the brand.

The Commack outpost feels more upscale, less family-style — devoid of the napkin-waving tradition that the other locations are famously known for. As Tony Luisi, manager of the Hicksville store and one of the many family members involved in Patrizia’s explained, "not everyone likes shaking the napkins on a Saturday night, so we were considering what the next step was for growing Long Island."

Inside Patrizia's Marquee in Commack, a more intimate offshoot of the original Long Island locations in Hicksville, Massapequa and Hauppauge. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

Louis Annunziata, a partner in the other Long Island locations, consulted with his son, Mike, who managed the Massapequa location, on Marquee. "Mike brings that younger mindset to Patrizia’s," Luisi said. Whereas the Hicksville spot is filled with long tables, embodying an old-school vibe, Massapequa is a lmore refined, with Friday and Saturday night disco parties capping dinner service. "Its success made us think we needed a more ‘marquee’ spot in Commack, that leveled up what we were doing in Massapequa."

Patrizia’s fans will be happy to see that the menu still includes Italian American family-style veal and chicken favorites from Marsala to Parm ($28-$42). Pastas from Carbonara to Bolognese ($27-$39), in addition to a new spicy vodka sauce, also abound. There’s baked clams ($16-$32) and calamari ($20-$30); traditional meatballs ($18-$34), but also veal meatballs with a white wine truffle sauce ($20-$36) and housemade sausage ($22-$32).

Veal chops ($72) are prepared Valdostana — topped with prosciutto di Parma and melted mozzarella in a creamy wine and mushroom sauce — or parmigiana. There’s a chicken Carbone in spicy vodka sauce ($32 — $42), and a chicken Billy made Francese-style, loaded with hot cherry peppers and mozzarella ($32 — $42). Pastas like Patrizia’s moneybags — stuffed with cheese in a mushrooms, guanciale and cognac sauce ($32-$39) — have some new neighbors on the menu, too: squid ink linguine loaded with shellfish, and a porcini mushroom and truffled champagne paccheri (both $32-$39). Forty- to 50-day dry-aged steaks include a bone-in rib-eye ($99) and 18-oz bone-in NY strip ($55).

Choose between glitzy barroom seating, studded with leather banquettes and neon lighting or the less flashy dining room, with its glass front room that glitters nicely. Judging from a buzzy Thursday night visit, the community has already embraced this new kid on the block.

Patrizia’s "Marquee," 6300 Jericho Tpke, Commack, 631-410-3500, patrizias.com; Open from Monday to Thursday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.