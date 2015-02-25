4 restaurants serving up Peruvian cuisine

Peru offers one of the most varied cuisines in Latin America, taking in numerous influences from all over the globe.

Long Island is fortunate enough to have a number of Peruvian restaurants, and that number seems to be growing. Here are three to start with.

GOLDEN CHICKEN PERUVIAN CUISINE

In this cozy little storefront, the namesake rotisserie chicken rules. But there's more. Try the eye-opening leche de tigre, a shrimp and fish cocktail similar to ceviche, the chaufa de mariscos, a seafood-studded version of Chinese fried rice, as well as the traditional lomo saltado stir-fry.

164 E. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-647-8240

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MANKA PERUVIAN KITCHEN

There's artistry in the cooking of chef-owner Boris Torres. Dishes to try include cold green mussels with a bright Peruvian relish, octopus salad and, of course, rotisserie chicken, bronze and juicy. The dish called aeropuerto combines Peruvian-Chinese fried rice with lo mein noodles and seafood.

216 Glen St., Glen Cove, 516-801-1519, mankany.net

CUZCO PERU

In an attractive space, you'll find such Peruvian specialties as grilled octopus, papa relleno (mashed potato cakes stuffed with ground meat) and an exemplary rotisserie-roasted chicken.

323 Merrick Rd., Lynbrook, 516-599-4727, polloscuzco.com

LOS ANDES RESTAURANT

This Peruvian restaurant in Patchogue has simple surroundings and a friendly staff. You’ll find classic Latin dishes here, like pollo a la brasa, which is rotisserie-roasted chicken, and ceviche encantado de los Andes, a mixture of citrus-marinated white fish and assorted shellfish in a piquant yellow sauce.

1844 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, 631-569-4555, losandesli.com