Where to enjoy Portuguese dining on Long Island

Rodizio skewers of chicken, steak and pork are grilled at churrasqueira Bairrada in Mineola on July 12, 2013. Credit: Yana Paskova

By PETER M. GIANOTTIpeter.gianotti@newsday.com

The list of appealing Portuguese dishes is as long as the country's coastline.

Here are four restaurants where you'll enjoy a taste.

BAIRRADA

One of the veteran churrasqueiras on Long Island, Bairrada does the hefty, all-you-can-eat rodizio with flair. Grilled swordfish and grilled cod also are worth ordering, as are vegetable soup, caldo verde, and caramel custard. 

144 Jericho Tpke., Mineola; 516-739-3856; churrasqueira.com

FADO

The passionate, structured music called fado is reflected in some of the cooking at this warm establishment. Sample the cod-and-potato croquettes; grilled squid; shredded salt cod with potato, onions and olives; grilled sardines; and grilled pork chops with chouriço. 

10 New St., Huntington; 631-351-1010; fadohuntington.com

LUSO

All-you-can-eat rodizio defines Luso. It's a carnivore's carnival of barbecued meats. But you also may order a la carte. Good choices include top sirloin, grilled chouriço, whole branzino, salt cod with potatoes, barbecued chicken, caldo verde and sauteed collard greens. 

133 W. Main St., Smithtown; 631-406-6820; lusorodizio.com

LISBON CAFE

This warm and cozy resturant is the offsptring of Mineola mainstay Heart of Portugal. Try the grilled octopus with roasted peppers, onions and garlic, the caldo verde, and the very good carne de porco. 

490 Westbury Ave., Carle Place; 516-280-5015; lisboncaferestaurant.com

