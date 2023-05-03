Rao's among NYC restaurants exploring opening at Las Vegas Sands in Uniondale

Could Rao’s meatballs marinara and lemon chicken be headed to Uniondale? The storied East Harlem Italian restaurant is one of several famous eateries that could wind up at the proposed casino that Las Vegas Sands is trying to build at the Nassau Coliseum property.

But take a deep breath before you start devising strategies to get a table on opening night. A carefully worded announcement from the casino-resort behemoth said that it had “signed memorandums of understanding with several leading restaurant groups” that have “entered into agreements to explore dining concepts" at the Uniondale property.

The announcement this week mentioned two other boldfaced New York City restaurant names: Estiatorio Milos, the sumptuous midtown temple to Greek cuisine, and Jean-Georges, whose Manhattan restaurants include Jean-Georges, ABC Kitchen and The Mark. Rao’s, Milos and Jean-Georges all operate multiple locations nationwide.

Closer to home, the Poll brothers are also considering taking their brand to the Sands. Gillis and George Poll own Bryant & Cooper Steakhouse and Hendrick’s Tavern in Roslyn, Cipollini Trattoria & Bar, Toku Modern Asian in Manhasset, Bar Frites in Greenvale, The Bryant in Huntington Station and Majors Steakhouse in East Meadow.

“We were honored when they called,” Gillis said, “and if the casino happens, we will do it.” He said he and his brother entertained a Sands rep at Toku for lunch and at Bryant & Cooper for dinner. “We could do any of our concepts in Uniondale — or we could do a new one. It all depends on what else is going to be there.”

Miami-based 50 Eggs, Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You, Istanbul-based d.ream International and Hong Kong-based Maximal Concepts are among the other international hospitality groups that Sands has approached.

Nassau County's Planning Commission recently agreed to transfer the county's Coliseum lease to the Las Vegas-based resort developer and operator, but there are still many hurdles to clear: Later this month, the county legislature is scheduled to consider the proposal that, if approved, would then be presented to a local community panel and a state site-selection committee. Sands will also need to obtain a state gaming license.