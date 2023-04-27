Las Vegas Sands lease transfer gets OK from Nassau Planning Commission

Nassau County's Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously agreed to transfer the county's Coliseum lease to Las Vegas Sands, which has proposed a $4 billion casino-resort on the property.

The lease agreement, announced by County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Sands executives on Wednesday, now moves to county legislative committees and the full legislature for consideration in May.

Sands, one of a dozen companies vying for a state commercial gaming license this year, has proposed an "integrated resort" with a Vegas-style casino on the 72-acre county-owned property in Uniondale. Gaining control of the site is critical to the Las Vegas, Nevada-based company's project.

The 8-0 vote transfers the rights to the property to Sands from Nick Mastroianni II, the Florida-based financier of the Coliseum's 2018 renovation. Planning commission chairman Leonard H. Shapiro recused himself, citing a conflict of interest.

No members of the public attended the meeting to give their opinions; commissioners voted March 2 to close the public comment period. There were no protesters outside the county legislative and executive building in Mineola, where the meeting took place at 10 a.m.

The lease requires Sands to pay the county $54 million within 60 days of legislative approval, with a estimated total annual revenue of $96.3 million if a casino is built and $7.9 annually if there is no casino, according to a summary issued by the administration. Sands still would have to build a luxury hotel and entertainment center if it doesn't secure a state gaming license, Blakeman said, along with “a housing component attached to that project.”

The full lease is expected to be filed with the county clerk's office Friday, according to Blakeman administration officials.

It is expected to on the agenda of the county legislature's Rules and Finance committees' meeting on May 8.

If approved, it would then move to the 19-member legislature, where Republicans hold a 12-7 majority. Public hearings are expected before the vote.

In addition to a casino with table games such as poker, blackjack and roulette, Sands' planned resort would have a hotel, ballrooms and conference spaces, a live entertainment venue, restaurants and a health club and spa.

The lease transfer is one of several steps Sands would need to take before developing a casino. Zoning permits, approval from a local community panel and a state site selection committee, and a state gaming license also are required.

Hofstra University in Hempstead, located near the Coliseum and one of the vocal opponents of the proposal, filed a lawsuit April 18 against the Planning Commission, alleging violations of the state's open meetings law and requesting commissioners void the March 2 meeting.

Hofstra officials on Thursday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.