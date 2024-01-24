Ruby's Coop closes in Deer Park

Ruby’s Coop got a lot of attention for its fried chicken when it opened in Deer Park in June, but that didn’t translate into enough sales — the eatery has closed.

“Unfortunately we weren’t hitting the numbers that we anticipated even though we were receiving great feedback,” said managing partner Justin Aronoff.

Aronoff, better known as the butcher behind Center Cuts (in Roslyn Heights and Mattituck) and the seasonal Curated Fine Meats in East Hampton, Aronoff teamed up with cookbook author Will Horowitz on a menu dedicated to fried chicken — six fat sandwiches featuring fried chicken thighs in various guises.

Ruby’s Coop’s location, Aronoff thought, was excellent: The shopping center across from Tanger Outlets already boasted a number of successful concepts, including Right Coast Taqueria, Richie’s Pizza and F.A.N. Chinese. That was enough to interest another operator. “We had an opportunity to sell the business,” he said, “and we took it.”