Savor Eatery opens in Bay Shore

As Simon Chow was growing up, his mother sometimes prepared a version of Hong Kong-style noodles fried with minced beef in a tomato-based sauce.

Those noodles (with sliced cucumbers and scallions, for $8.50) are now on the menu at Savor Eatery, a casual cafe that Chow opened with partner Tai Wong in early November in a Bay Shore strip mall.

Chow, who is originally from Hong Kong, said Savor's dishes draw from across the countries of Asia, touching on offerings such as Vietnamese bánh mi, Chinese-style noodles, Japanese donburi rice bowls and a curry that melds sweetish Japanese and spicy Malaysian flavors. While Savor seems geared toward takeout — and uses Uber Eats for delivery — diners can also eat in a bright dining room with two tables, a window counter and bold tilework.

Among Savor's signature dishes is a "savor" noodle soup ("our take on Japanese ramen"), which comes with egg noodles, a hard-boiled egg, corn, lettuce and other vegetables in a chicken broth for $8.50. Anchoring Savor's rice-based bowls ($8 to $11) is a Korean-inflected version with vegetables, mushrooms and fermented chili paste that can come topped with beef, chicken, shrimp or tofu. (That choice of toppings is also offered with the eatery's teriyaki, donburi and curry bowls.)

Among the sandwiches ($6.50 to $7.50) is a bánh-mi style barbecued pork sandwich served on a baguette with pickles, cilantro, cucumbers and aioli, as well as a fried tofu sandwich layered with mushrooms, zucchini and a creamy shallot sauce. Salads, appetizers and soups round out the menu, and drinks include hot and cold teas as well as an alcohol-free blackberry sangria.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Savor opens daily at 11 a.m. (noon on Sundays) for lunch and dinner and is at 631 E. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-969-1000, savorbayshore.com.