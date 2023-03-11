Scoops and Cones Cafe opens second location, in Farmingdale

Following the opening of their Wantagh store in 2021, Scoops and Cones Café has expanded to Farmingdale. The popular spot, which sells a large assortment of creamy flavors imported from Maine, and seasonal ices from Uncle Luigi’s, opened their doors earlier this month.. Local response was enthusiastic, and they quickly sold out of vanilla by the end of opening weekend.

Combination flavors like peanut butter caramel cookie dough and cannoli ice creams, and blueberry oat crumble or raspberry chocolate chip yogurts are the main draw. Inventive treats like “waffle yachts” — two scoops, four waffle sticks and two toppings ($9.50) — and brownie and cookie bowls, which feature two scoops and three toppings over brownies or chocolate chip cookies ($6, $8 respectively) up the ante. Make sure to have your server warm up the brownies and cookies for the added gooey factor. Additionally, there are freshly made crepes filled with Nutella and banana, doughnut sandwiches, flying saucers and an assortment of shakes, including those mixed with childhood cereals like Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles and Cookie Crisp ($8.75 and up).

The shop, a clean white space with ice cream decals dripping from the ceiling and turquoise metal chairs, has ample seating and an Instagram wall for post-worthy snaps.

Scoops and Cones Cafe, 95 Fulton Ave., Farmingdale; Open Sunday — Thursday from 12 p.m. — 9 p.m., Friday — Saturday until 10 p.m.; scoopsandcones.com