Pizzerias that offer sit-down dining on Long Island

On one side, you'll find a pizza parlor; on the other, a dining room. It's a layout that works well on Long Island. These three newcomers are already holding their own in a crowded scene.

SPAGHETTINI PIZZA TRATTORIA

From the pizza counter up front: cracker-crusted Margherita pizza and fine Neapolitan pie. In the dining room, consider a jumbo rice ball or octopus bruschetta. The namesake spaghettini (thin spaghetti) works well with white clam sauce. Other hits: chicken cacciatore, fettuccine primavera and eggplant rollatine. Finish with tiramisu. $$106 Mineola Blvd., Mineola, 516-750-8044, spaghettinipizza.com

RIELLA'S HOMESTYLE

At this tastefully appointed spot, the pizzeria is partitioned off from the dining room. Wherever you sit, consider a white clam sauce pizza. In the dining room, expect gratis house-made crescent rolls and such standouts as the warm "Gianfranco" salad, baked clams, shrimp fra diavolo and chicken Francese.

3103-3105 N. Jerusalem Rd., Levittown, 516-719-5333, riellashomestyle.com

MAMA MIA OF NORTHPORT

A crisp-crusted Margherita pie may be eaten in the pizzeria up front or the dining room behind it. Recommendations include baked clams, fork-tender chicken Parm, meatballs and spaghetti and linguine with white clam sauce.

395 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport, 631-651-5015, mamamiaofnorthport.com

SPUNTINO

This spacious and bright spot offers a partitioned pizzeria-ristorante experience. Recommendations include the crisp Margherita pizzette, Fettuccine Bolognese and the New Orleans-style muffuletta panino.

420 N. Country Rd. St. James, NY, spuntinoonline.com