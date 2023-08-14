South Swell opens in West Babylon

A pared-down offshoot of the popular Swell Taco restaurant has launched at West Babylon’s Bergen Bay Docks.

Open for breakfast, lunch and happy hour, Swell South is a seasonal location catering to boaters fueling up at the on-site gas station and walk-in patrons who can dine on the docks at picnic tables shaded by oversized umbrellas.

Owner Brooke Jankow said the location, a former deli, was familiar because her husband regularly visited the dock to gas up while fishing. "It felt like such a great vibe, a place to do something a little different," she said. "Water just has that magical effect on everyone." Jankow co-owns this location with her cousin, Sara Negus, and runs the original Babylon Swell taco just a few miles east in Babylon Village with her brother, Steve Zoerner.

South Swell derives its limited menu from its sister spot with tacos ($4.99 each) including chicken barbacoa, shredded steak, fried mahi with coconut cream sauce and fried shrimp served alongside crunchy chicken and black bean flautas ($10.99), and an assortment of wraps and bowls ($14.99).

What differentiates South Swell is breakfast. The “Rise & Shine” menu features custom breakfast burritos ($9.99), two versions of bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches — one on sourdough, another on brioche — plus avocado toast ($8.99). Churro waffles ($7) fill out the sweet offerings and are served with Nutella and banana, as well as acai bowls (from $5.99).

During happy hour, a pop-up bar in the parking lot serves a tequila- and margarita-heavy cocktail list that also includes red sangria ($11), cucumber vodka lemonade ($12), and a host of canned and bottled beers. Arrive early on weekends to snag a table and settle in for live music.

With plans to remain open at least through October, Jankow said she hopes South Swell sustains itself in the offseason. "Maybe we'll move to weekends only. We have soup and chili recipes ready to go. As long as people keep coming, we’ll keep serving."

South Swell at the Bergen Bay Docks, 605 Bergen Ave., West Babylon, 631-539-7373, southswellbergenpoint.com. Open daily 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Bar open Friday and Saturday 4-9 p.m.