Spring Restaurant Week returns to Long Island

It’s officially spring — which means the next edition of Long Island Restaurant Week is upon us — running from Sunday, April 23 to Sunday, April 30. Participating restaurants will offer one or more prix-fixe options: a $22 two-course lunch menu, and $27, $37 or $44 three-course dinner menus. Many restaurants will also offer takeout options. At least three menu items will be available per course (appetizer, entree, and dessert) for dinner.

The Long Island Restaurant & Hospitality Group estimates 116,000 meals are served during each week of the promotion at more than 140 restaurants across Long Island.

“If the traffic on our website during restaurant week is an indication of the diners participating and enjoying the promotion, then the amount of people dining out is definitely back in full force,” said spokeswoman Nicole Castillo.

Fifty restaurants have confirmed their participation in the upcoming event. Returning favorites include Mirabelle Tavern in Stony Brook, Salt & Barrel in Bay Shore and the Garden City Hotel's Red Salt Room, while newer spots include Patchogue’s Ruta Oaxaca and Arlo in Northport. New additions to the list include Benihana in Westbury and Manhasset, as well as Woodbury’s Frantoni’s Pizzeria.

Although the promotion runs throughout the week, restaurants are only required to offer the dinner deal until 7 p.m. on Saturday, so be sure to check with individual restaurants on timing. For a full list of participants and to view menus, visit longislandrestaurantweek.com.