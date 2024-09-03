10 Long Island restaurants with extended outdoor dining

It's about that time; the long, steady tread toward summer's end when the days start to get shorter, but the sunsets more vibrant; when lobster rolls begin to disappear from menus as white linen and loosely knit fisherman sweaters make final public appearances. But, wait — while Labor Day used to signal a hard end to the Island's favorite season — now the holiday is a code word for the best part of it: September.

Seasonal restaurateurs have caught on to the we-don't-want-it-to-end-yet buzz that carries weary parents through Columbus Day, and beyond. It's still bright and beautiful outside, only a little less humid. The days are still full, but a little less frenzied now that school has begun and kids are back to their routines. These restaurants are answering the call with closings deeper into October.

"I always found September and October to be the two best boating months of the year," said Russ Lundstrum, owner of the seaside Cooper Bluff in Oyster Bay. "The weather's perfect to anchor down and drink up while listening to live music by one of our firepit tables. We have fun transforming the space with pumpkins, haystacks and cornstalks." Frozen slushies are swapped for spiked hot apple cider, while summer ales yield to pumpkin beers. "Everyone gets sad when summer ends, but we love the magic of fall on the water," Lundstrum said.

It's a sentiment echoed in the Hamptons, too. Visitors are extending their seasons through autumn, sipping at vineyards, picking apples, attending live music and events such as the Hamptons Film Festival, which runs from Oct. 4 to 14. Folks are "still seeking outdoor dining and activities," said Kelly Piccinnini, owner of Amagansett's Clam Bar. Plus, "September is historically known as the 'locals' summer,' so we want to give our year-round community the chance to come enjoy when they have the time and the crowds have relaxed."

With so many summertime favorites remaining open into October and beyond, here are some suggestions on how to prolong the season just a little bit longer.

5 Ocean, Long Beach

5 New York Ave., Long Beach

When it comes to water views, Five Ocean Bar & Grill’s patio, built on the sands of Long Beach, delivers in bulk. Paired with some of Long Island’s best cotton candy sunsets and fresh catch, chef-owner Craig Attwood stays open through the end of the year and keeps it casual with local fish ceviche ($18), steamed littleneck clams, ahi tuna tostadas ($21), octopus "a la plancha," pan-seared halibut ($42), and a bang-up buttermilk fried chicken with lime-chili sauce and jicama-cabbage slaw. Specials usually revolve around local seafood, of which Attwood is a champion.

More info: Open through New Year's Eve. 516-500-0315, fiveoceanlongbeach.com

Cooper Bluff, Oyster Bay

5 Bay Ave., Oyster Bay

Jeff and Marcy Kaiser, of Oyster Bay, at a fire pit table at Cooper Bluff in Oyster Bay. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Open seven nights a week through September and weekends through October, this is the North Shore spot to embrace the changing of the seasons. Light your firepit and sink into a couch overlooking Oyster Bay Harbor at this frozen drink mecca participating in Oktoberfest (Sept. 28), Irish Fest (Oct. 5) — complete with Irish step dancers, bagpipes and Guinness — and the second annual Jimmy Buffet Fest (Oct. 12). The season wraps after the Oyster Festival (Oct. 19-20), with a closing party the following weekend, full of pumpkin beer, hot spiked ciders and pumpkin-spiced mules to usher in fall.

More info: Open through Oct. 27. cooperbluff.com

Dirty Taco, Port Washington

10 Matinecock Ave., North Hempstead

Fish tacos at Dirty Taco and Tequila in Port Washington, which has water views. Credit: Linda Rosier

The Mexican chainlet's restaurant at Manhasset Bay Marina opened in 2023 and is easily the most impressive of the bunch, with an outdoor cabana bar featuring stunning views. Served with a side of tequila, cheeky branding and a lively party scene, it’s the fusion menu that offers something for everyone. Whether you’re in the market for Asian-style nachos ($15.50), pineapple-habañero rubbed pork spare ribs ($12.50), Korean chicken bowls or Vietnamese shrimp, teriyaki salmon, or Jamaican jerk chicken tacos (from $5.50 each), anything flies on a flour tortilla. What also works: the spicy chipotle margarita garnished with pineapple and the watermelon basil margarita.

More info: Open through November. 516-944-7900

Salt on the Water, Merrick

3100 Whaleneck Dr., Merrick

The outdoor dining season continues past Labor Day at Salt on the Water in Merrick. Credit: Daniel Brennan

Salt takes reservations for outdoor dining only, and an hour or two wait builds up on weekends. But it's worth sticking it out if you head past the host stand to the lounge area on the deck. The couch seating is remarkably low-key. For dinner, a table is an oasis, with plenty of elbow room and terrific bay views. Dine on an abundance of seafood like Thai calamari ($18), lobster rolls, coconut shrimp, and fish tacos. Entrees include an 8-ounce filet mignon ($59), scallops ($38) and grilled swordfish ($35). Pro-tip: On Sundays, they have a great brunch.

More info: Open through Columbus Day. 516-442-7470, saltonthewater.com

Nicky’s on the Bay, Bay Shore

150 S. Clinton Ave., Bay Shore

Located at the end of Bay Shore Marina Park, overlooking the Great South Bay, Nicky’s had just 16 seats back in 2004. Twenty years later, it's a 600-plus seat outfit with indoor and outdoor options. The multilevel summer spot remains open into October for bay views and copious amounts of seafood alongside Rocket Fuels. From bisques to chowders, mussels to clams, oreganata ($38) to scampi ($42), if you’re traveling by boat, Nicky’s offers a fuel stop, plus has more than 100 feet of floating dock space for dock-and-dine service.

More info: Open through Columbus Day. 631-206-3311, nickysonthebay.com

Dublin Deck, Patchogue

325 River Ave., Patchogue

The summer island vibes feel never-ending at this Patchogue party spot that boasts straw-covered huts, Tiki torches, bistro lighting, volleyball courts and a live music stage. Overlooking the Leeward Cove Marina, just a stone’s throw from the lighthouse in Patchogue Bay, this is the Deck’s 24th season of Blue Points, banana daiquiris, Irish cosmos (made with Jameson), and peach Palomas. Pair with fresh raw bar, salads, sandos, wraps, or platters, settle in and pretend it's still July. Pro-tip: Don’t leave without taking a selfie in the oversize yellow Adirondack chair.

More info: Open through Columbus Day. 631-207-0370, dublindeck.com

ITA Kitchen, East Moriches

215 Atlantic Ave., East Moriches

The spectacular setting of the easternmost ITA is on Moriches Bay is dotted with umbrella-covered tables set on a wide gravel lawn that extends to the water, and a lounge area for awaiting takeout orders or leisurely drinks. Start with one of the Moriches-specific dishes like tuna tartare or a cold lobster roll. Move onto the tower of shrimp and crabmeat with smashed avocado and cherry-pepper aioli ($30) or pan-seared scallops with capers, onions, red peppers, zucchini and risotto ($38). Non-seafood? The ITA smashburger with mozzarella, stracciatella, candied prosciutto, tomatoes, arugula and cherry-pepper aioli on a brioche bun ($26).

More info: Open through Columbus Day. 631-973-4548, Itakitchen.com

Southold Social, North Fork

56125 Main Rd., Southold

The lobster roll at Southold Social in Southold. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

If you’re headed out East for wine harvest, make a reservation at New York — based chef François Payard’s Southold Social. Payard had been running the popular Southold General food market when the space for Social popped up. The renovated bi-level space has a bistro feel, complete with covered patio, while the menu highlights ingredients from the North Fork like Montauk black sea bass and local tuna. But don’t forget dessert — from pavlova to panna cotta, chocolate to cherries, Payard’s sweet offerings never miss. Add in a wine list featuring local selections from the region mixed in with classic French bottles, this is where foodies can satisfy their fall hunger.

More info: Open through New Year’s Eve. 631-765-8888, southoldsocial.com

Beacon, Sag Harbor

8 W. Water St., Sag Harbor

Waterside dining at Beacon in Sag Harbor. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

A favorite East End perch, this 25-year old fine-dining mainstay gazes out over Sag Harbor Bay and offers diners an incredible sunset to pair with a glass of wine and New American fare. Starters range from tuna tartare to mussels to pork belly pretzel buns with hoisin and a kohlrabi slaw ($20-$26). Entrees like roasted chicken with smoked bacon risotto and a pork Milanese offset seafood options including lobster rigatoni, a sesame-crusted tuna with soba noodles, halibut baked in parchment with sun-dried tomatoes and a loaded bouillabaisse in tomato-saffron broth ($33-$59). Tip: If soft shell crabs are featured as a special, get them.

More info: Open through Columbus Day. 631-725-7088, beaconsagharbor.com

Clam Bar, Amagansett

2025 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett

This spot is peak summer dining. Order at the counter and take a seat. Wait for one of the sunny yellow and white umbrella-covered tables and enjoy wait service, or call ahead for takeout. Whatever you choose, the 43-year-old Clam Bar at Napeague is an institution and is a mandatory stop for one thing: a fat and flavorful lobster roll (market price). You’re over lobster rolls? Pick on fried seafood (from $14), hearty chowders ($10) and a round of specials — most accompanied by sweet local corn. Prefer dining on the sand? Buy your faves and picnic at the beach.

More info: Open through Columbus Day. 631-267-6348, clambarhamptons.com